Ranking Oats Overnight Flavors: Your New Breakfast Obsession

For those of you who are looking for a quick, easy, and delicious breakfast to start off your morning, let me put you on.

Oats Overnight is a high protein oatmeal brand that comes with its own specialty cup to shake and drink each morning. With 30 unique flavors, these nutritious meals make it so you never have to be bored of your breakfasts. All you have to do to make it is combine one packet of oats with ⅓ cup of milk (I use oat milk) and throw it in the fridge before you go to bed. I however, always forget to prepare it the night before, and I simply make it the morning of (but I wouldn’t recommend this if you have an issue with chunky textures).

Before ranking my favorite flavors, I feel it’s important to add that I am extremely sensitive to artificial sweeteners and fake flavors. For that reason, I genuinely expected to hate this brand because, as you will see, the flavors sound as if they’re going to be chock full of stevia and artificial tastes. I was delighted to find out that the brand actually uses none of these ingredients in its products, creating a healthy meal that genuinely tastes like your favorite dessert.

14. Glazed Blueberry Donut

Coming in last place, the Glazed Blueberry Donut oats. These were too sweet and they tasted fake. That being said, despite being last on this list, I would hardly say they were “gross”. I just wouldn’t personally choose this packet again.

13. Mixed Berries and Cream

In a very similar fashion to the Glazed Blueberry Donut, the Mixed Berries and Cream tasted unnatural and almost powdery.

12. Strawberries and Cream

With how this list is turning out, it appears I may be biased against the more fruity “berry” flavors of overnight oats. Keep this in mind when you’re looking to try Oats Overnight for yourself! If you tend to enjoy these types of flavors then you might love these!

11. Birthday Cake

I must admit, I did not have high hopes for this one before I even opened the package. The majority of “birthday cake” flavored things are entirely too sweet and artificial tasting for me. However, I must say that I enjoyed these oats more than I thought I would (even though they were far from my favorite). It tasted like vanilla oats with a hint of sprinkles.

10. Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Cacao Crunch

Next on the list, the peanut butter cookie dough cacao crunch. This flavor sounds delicious on paper, but it turned out to be a little bit too much for a morning meal. The chocolate was overpowering and it overshadowed the peanut butter and cookie dough tastes.

9. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The chocolate chip cookie dough tasted very similar to the previous flavor. It was decently yummy however I think there is so much potential to taste more like real cookie dough. In the words of Abby Lee Miller herself, “you were good, I’m waiting for you to be great”.

8. Cookies and Cream

This oatmeal was right on target as it tasted exactly as one would expect it to taste. With chocolate cookie chunks soaking up the milk, it was a fun treat that you wouldn’t originally think you could have as a morning meal.

7. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana

Honestly, this is the part of the list where it started to get increasingly difficult to rank the flavors. From this point onward, I consider these some of the better options offered by Oats Overnight. While I am not usually a huge “banana” fan, these oats had the perfect hint of banana to complement the balanced flavors of PB & Chocolate.

6. Banana Bread

I know I just said I’m not a big banana fan but I’m going to directly contradict myself when I say I love banana bread. As soon as I smelled this flavor I knew it was going to be good as it smelled EXACTLY like fresh baked banana bread.

5. Salted Toffee

These oats were perfectly salted providing a perfect blend of sweet and savory to start off your mornings with balance. With a caramel-ly taste, the salted toffee oats would be perfect to pair with a mug of hot (or iced) coffee!

4. Green Apple Cinnamon

A yummy and warm dish perfect for fall, Green Apple Cinnamon Oats taste equal parts fruity and spicy. I don’t have much to add except that these well-rounded oats are flavorful and delicious!

3. Cinnamon Roll

Coming in at third place is the Cinnamon Roll oats. This was the first packet of oats I tried and it clearly remains one of my favorites! For a while, I didn’t think anything was going to top it! Until…

2. Chocolate Silk Pie

The chocolate silk pie oats were nothing short of delicious. With a smooth, rich, chocolatey flavor this packet expertly lied up to its namesake! While some may say it’s too sweet for so early in the morning, my sweet tooth begs to disagree!

1. Coconut Cream Pie

Finally, my ultimate favorite Oats Overnight flavor is by far Coconut Cream Pie. As a huge coconut fan, I am not surprised that this ranked in my number one spot. Creamy, sweet, and (of course) coconut-ty, this flavor is perfect for any coconut lover looking for a sweet and nutritious breakfast treat