Nostalgic Mobile Games from Our Childhood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As most Professors are quick to point out, we grew up with technology. While we may not have been as invested with iPads or smartphones as kids are today, many of us were avid users of Kindle Fire’s or one of our mom’s devices. By now, many of our favorite games are largely obsolete and some aren’t even available on the app store. Here are 10 of my favorite mobile games as a kid that you may have forgotten about!

Flappy Bird

I was never a big fan of this one, but I know many people who were obsessed with the game. Flappy Bird was the app where you tried to guide the bird (apparently his name was Faby?) through an obstacle of green pipes by tapping the screen. While I found it a bit too hard and a little boring, Flappy Bird was a popular choice back in the 2010’s.

Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is a game that I doubt you’ve forgotten about (or maybe that’s just me). It was a fun and highly satisfying app that challenged you to try to cut all the fruits that flew up your screen, and avoid “cutting” the bombs/grenades that occasionally popped up. This was a classic that defined many of our childhood experiences and it is still around today!

Hill Climb Racing

Now this is a game that you may not remember. Hill Climb Racing was the 2-D app that taught kids the basics of physics through driving a car. Kids had to navigate through hills and valleys with many different vehicle options, trying to reach the farthest point on each.

Office Jerk

I debated adding this game to the list because the majority of people I asked about it had no idea what I was talking about, even after they looked up the game. And yet, I figure someone here on campus had to have played this game… right!? Anyways, this was a rather odd game that encouraged you to throw staplers, wads of paper, and even an entire paper shredder at the “know-it-all” coworker who works overtime, overachieves, and kisses up to the boss. In hindsight, maybe this game wasn’t sending the best message to kids.

Doodle Jump

Another fun one, Doodle Jump featured a cartoon-like green character whose main goal was simply to jump as high as he can. Challenging kids to train their reflexes by jumping from platform to platform and avoiding certain obstacles like black holes, Doodle Jump was another addictive game that was hard to put down.

Temple Run

When I think back on little me playing games on my Kindle Fire, THIS is the game I think of! My sister and I would spend time playing Temple Run against each other (although of course she always won being 5 years older than me). I actually still play this game on occasion, and it never disappoints. With an exciting premise and cool graphics, Temple Run is a go-to favorite of mine.

Cut The Rope

With a loveable green character, lots of vibrant colors, and of course, candy, it’s no wonder we all loved Cut the Rope so much. While the game was endlessly fun for kids, it was also educational in that it taught us critical thinking and problem solving skills.

Minion Rush

Part of the unmistakable Despicable Me franchise, Minion Rush was a game similar in style to Subway Surfers except with bananas, traps, and iconic villains from the movies. Minion Rush was an energy packed, exciting game that was both stimulating and somewhat entrancing.

Jetpack Joyride

Another favorite of mine, Jetpack Joyride, featured a small character named Barry who appears to have broken into a top-secret laboratory and obtained (shocker) a jetpack. Challenging players to navigate through deadly lasers and bombs, while picking up coins and additional power-ups!

Where’s My Water