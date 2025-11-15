New England Aquarium: A Must Visit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a non-native New Englander, I have always heard about the Boston New England Aquarium, but I’ve never gotten the opportunity to go. This past weekend, I finally got the chance to visit, and the experience did NOT disappoint. My boyfriend (born and raised in Boston) has been many times and he insisted that I had to go with him. While I was super excited to go on an adventure with him, I can’t say I had very high expectations of the aquarium itself. As soon as we walked through the entry doors however, that changed.

After walking in, the first thing I was met with was a huge enclosure of over 50 penguins. I was immediately hooked. We stood around the tank, watching each individual penguin swim and relax on the rocks. We saw some fighting over territory, others helping one another clean themselves. With dark moody lighting and the glow from the blue waters this section made for some excellent picture opportunities.

From there, we walked outside to see the sea lion exhibit which featured three adorable sea lions. The wrap around glass enclosure allowed us to get an up close and personal look at each animal with their long whiskers and soft fur. While we didn’t stay to watch them very long due to the cold, they’re playful nature and swim patterns would have enticed me to watch them for hours.

Of course, we couldn’t stop by the aquarium without passing by the stingray and shark touch tank. Or wandering through the hundreds of glass enclosures holding every aquatic species you can think of from jellyfish and frogs, to anacondas and piranhas. We took our time throughout the aquarium, snapping pictures and staring at fun colored fish. But my favorite part of the whole experience was most definitely watching the sea turtles.

In the center of the aquarium stands a rather intimidating floor to ceiling tank that measures 23 feet deep. In this tank 3 sea turtles swim among more than 500 other aquatic animals. Two of these turtles are Loggerhead turtles weighing around 100-150 pounds each. The third turtle however, a green sea turtle named Myrtle, weighs over 500 pounds alone! Each turtle is majestic and I couldn’t help but feel stuck in a state of awe as they roamed the tank. The entire experience was magical and I am not exaggerating when I say that I left the aquarium with a new appreciation for the ocean and the organisms living in it.

After leaving the aquarium (and spending a good amount of money in the souvenir shop of course), my boyfriend and I headed over to Simons Theater to catch a quick 45 minute movie called “Secrets of the Sea”. On a screen nearly 5 stories high, we were immersed in an underwater realm of strange creatures and survival, although of course not without our popcorn and some soda!

I cannot recommend the New England Aquarium enough. Whether you’re interested in marine biology or not, this attraction is a must-visit. With ample opportunities for magical pictures, majestic sights you won’t receive anywhere else, and an educational environment that brings awareness of the world around you, I promise it is an experience you will not regret. Tickets run for $39 for general admission, however there is a special discount for college students of the New England area! Take a trip to Boston for your next date night or girls night out adventure! It’ll be a unique adventure you’ll never forget.