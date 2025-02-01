Here we go. It’s that time of year when love is in the air! As someone who has been in a relationship for almost 2 years (crazy), I love this time of year. But even when I wasn’t in a relationship, I had friends and family besides me to remind me the importance of love! Here are some songs to get into that lovey-dovey mood!
- “We Found Love” – Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
An honest classic, this song just makes me want to dance the night away! Whenever I hear this upbeat tune, I’m reminded of mouthing the words to my friends at a party or jamming out in the passenger seat with my partner’s hand in mine.
- “Stick with me” – The kid laroi
This song was a boyfriend song my partner put on in the car on one of our road trips. The message of this song truly speaks to me – any struggles you’re going through, all the ups and downs, stick by your partner because love can truly conquer all! Sometimes it’s 80/20, sometimes 60/40, sometimes 50/50 – but stick with them (unless they’re being an ass. Then it’s #thankyounext)
- “All Again” – Charles wesley godwin
For my country lovers, this song is piled high with that sweet nostalgia and longing feeling! I love how the relationship painted by the lyrics is one that’s long and adorable, meant to show that although people get older, their love doesn’t have to change – you can be in the honeymoon stage even at 60!
- “Still into you” – Paramore
Hailey Williams, my queen. This song is super upbeat and makes you wanna rock out. It’s like cuteness aggression in a song! I’m still into you! Yes, still!
- “Paper rings” – Taylor swift
I truly think that it wouldn’t be a Lover Girl playlist without a T-Swift song! Something about her lyrics captures love so beautifully and truly. And I mean, if you don’t think of Ron and Hermione with this song, you have to read the books. It’s them, over and over!
- “Would You fall in love with me again?” – Epic: The musical
Jorge Rivera-Herrans and Anna Lea make all of us theater kids cry and throw up! This song is so beautifully written and sung, weaving a story of love and changing people. And hello, have we seen the Barbie edits to this song??? Instant tears. Give it a listen!