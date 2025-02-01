The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Here we go. It’s that time of year when love is in the air! As someone who has been in a relationship for almost 2 years (crazy), I love this time of year. But even when I wasn’t in a relationship, I had friends and family besides me to remind me the importance of love! Here are some songs to get into that lovey-dovey mood!