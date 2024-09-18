My top 5 Dancing With The Stars Season 33 predictions!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

5. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Joey and Jenna are a perfect pairing for this show! They seem to get along well and are both very kind people! Joey’s season of The Bachelor gained a lot of popularity throughout the season and I think many Bachelor fans (including myself) will be voting for him! I don’t think he will be quite mirrorball-worthy, he doesn’t seem the most coordinated but I think he will go far in this season!

4. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

This duo is amazing, I can’t get over it. I think Ilona is going to be so amazing on this show! She may lack some technical dancing skills since she is very athletic, but I think she will take Alan’s instruction very well. Also, everyone loves her so I think she will get lots of votes every week!

3. Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

If anyone watched season 30 of DWTS, you were probably thrilled to see Daniella with another basketball player, since she won with Iman Shumpert! Daniella is very good at choreographing and she is especially skilled in choreographing with a huge height difference. Dwight is extremely tall at 6 ’10 and Daniella is 5′ 2, so I think it will be very challenging for them to adjust at first. I think that people will love them together though and they will slay!

2. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Chandler is a Disney icon and paired with Brandon, so they are going to be in the running for the mirrorball. I’ve seen the content they’ve been posting and they are hilarious. I think America will love it! She also has prior dance experience, which will help her have good technique! I am excited to see her throughout this season!

1. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

I just wanted to scream with joy when I saw this pairing! I am obsessed with Rylee from last season and of course the iconic ‘pommel horse guy’. I don’t think there is a better pairing possible! He seems like the sweetest guy who will put in the effort with Rylee and I think he will do great! They seem to be loved all over social media. I am rooting for them to win the mirrorball this season!