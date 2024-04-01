This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

The ever iconic T-swift has inspired many trends, but ever since she started her Eras tour she has gotten us thinking about all the music she’s ever written. This has started what in my opinion is the most fun trend, which I like to call “The Order.” The Order is when you rank all of Taylor’s albums from your favorite to least favorite. So here is my take on The Order, and as a bonus I will be including my favorite song from each album as well. I know I’m horribly late to this trend but better late than never. ‘Are you ready for it?’

Reputation- Dress

1989- Wildest Dreams

Speak Now- Mine

Midnights- Sweet Nothing

Red-Everything Has Changed

Fearless- Love Story

Taylor Swift (Debut)- Should’ve Said No

Lover- Paper Rings

Evermore-Willow

Folklore- Cardigan

I hope this inspires some good old fashioned Taylor listening. And if anyone has tickets, I’d love to take them off your hands. Even if they’re in Europe, I’ll get a flight.

HCXO,

Jillian