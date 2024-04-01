The ever iconic T-swift has inspired many trends, but ever since she started her Eras tour she has gotten us thinking about all the music she’s ever written. This has started what in my opinion is the most fun trend, which I like to call “The Order.” The Order is when you rank all of Taylor’s albums from your favorite to least favorite. So here is my take on The Order, and as a bonus I will be including my favorite song from each album as well. I know I’m horribly late to this trend but better late than never. ‘Are you ready for it?’
Reputation- Dress
1989- Wildest Dreams
Speak Now- Mine
Midnights- Sweet Nothing
Red-Everything Has Changed
Fearless- Love Story
Taylor Swift (Debut)- Should’ve Said No
Lover- Paper Rings
Evermore-Willow
Folklore- Cardigan
I hope this inspires some good old fashioned Taylor listening. And if anyone has tickets, I’d love to take them off your hands. Even if they’re in Europe, I’ll get a flight.
HCXO,
Jillian