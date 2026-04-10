My favorite show at the moment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a Nursing major, so I definitely enjoy all the typical “doctor drama” shows like Grey’s Anatomy. But as most people know, Grey’s is not very accurate to the medical profession. It exaggerates the what goes on within hospitals with all the relationships going on between the characters, along with all of the drama that is occurring. The show that has changed the game for healthcare shows is called The Pitt. It is a show about the Emergency Department, and features all different roles in the hospital such as doctors, med students, nurses, psychiatrists, and case managers. Although I obviously don’t work in the ER at the moment, it is the most accurate show that depicts what so many healthcare workers go through on the daily.

It dives into deeper subjects within the show such as burnout, PTSD, and identity crisis. The show stars Noah Wyle playing Doctor Robbie, who is the main attending on the day shift. The show focuses a lot on him as he has trauma from the COVID pandemic. They are currently on season 2, and have renewed for season 3. This show teaches the audience so much on very important topics in our current world such as accessibility problems, domestic violence, sexual assault, loss, grief, and so much more that many people are forced to experience in their life. These topics are difficult to watch people go through, but also helps us develop more empathy and understanding. The show conveys the message that so many people are going through major problems and it is important to keep that in mind when interacting with anyone. You never know what someone is going through, and kindness and understanding can go a long way.

Overall, I highly recommend this show to anyone who hasn’t watched, especially if you are interested in anything to do with the medical field. It can be a bit graphic, so I would be cautious of that if you are sensitive to it in TV shows. It is an 11/10 show in my opinion. Watch on HBO Max!