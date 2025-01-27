The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

I am not the biggest makeup girly, but I do have my certain favorite products that I use everyday that never let me down! Here are some of my favorites

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer This concealer is definitely a basic one, but it really never lets me down. I love how it just brightens your eyes and makes you look more alive even with the worst eye bags! Summer Fridays Lip Balm I’ve tried many different lip products, but this hands down is my favorite by far. Although it is pricey, it is so worth it! I love the texture, scent (I use vanilla), and it is not too sticky where it feels heavy on your lips! DIBS Beauty Stick The DIBS beauty stick is a double-ended stick with one side having blush, and the other having bronzer. They are cream blush and bronzer, and they are so smooth and glide right on. I use the shade “weekdays” but they have so many shades to fit all different skin tones! Benefit 24 hour brow setter This brow gel is just perfect whenever you need a solid brow gel in a pinch! Maybelline Sky High Mascara This is my favorite mascara, and even better it is a drug store product! It is cheap, my lashes never clump, and there is no fallout under my eyes! ELF brow lift This brow gel more slicks your eyebrows down, but it is perfect if you have a long night out and don’t want your brows moving anywhere. It won’t empty your pockets either! Rare Beauty Setting Powder This powder works very well on my skin. It is light, doesn’t dry out the skin, and definitely sets my makeup in place for awhile! Real Techniques brushes For all of this makeup, the Real Techniques brand is 100% the best brush/beauty blender brand. They work so well at blending all my makeup, and are so soft!

Now you know what my to-go products are, will you snatch them off the shelf too?