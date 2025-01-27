I am not the biggest makeup girly, but I do have my certain favorite products that I use everyday that never let me down! Here are some of my favorites
- Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This concealer is definitely a basic one, but it really never lets me down. I love how it just brightens your eyes and makes you look more alive even with the worst eye bags!
- Summer Fridays Lip Balm
I’ve tried many different lip products, but this hands down is my favorite by far. Although it is pricey, it is so worth it! I love the texture, scent (I use vanilla), and it is not too sticky where it feels heavy on your lips!
- DIBS Beauty Stick
The DIBS beauty stick is a double-ended stick with one side having blush, and the other having bronzer. They are cream blush and bronzer, and they are so smooth and glide right on. I use the shade “weekdays” but they have so many shades to fit all different skin tones!
- Benefit 24 hour brow setter
This brow gel is just perfect whenever you need a solid brow gel in a pinch!
- Maybelline Sky High Mascara
This is my favorite mascara, and even better it is a drug store product! It is cheap, my lashes never clump, and there is no fallout under my eyes!
- ELF brow lift
This brow gel more slicks your eyebrows down, but it is perfect if you have a long night out and don’t want your brows moving anywhere. It won’t empty your pockets either!
- Rare Beauty Setting Powder
This powder works very well on my skin. It is light, doesn’t dry out the skin, and definitely sets my makeup in place for awhile!
- Real Techniques brushes
For all of this makeup, the Real Techniques brand is 100% the best brush/beauty blender brand. They work so well at blending all my makeup, and are so soft!
Now you know what my to-go products are, will you snatch them off the shelf too?