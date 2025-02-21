My Favorite Eras Tour Outfits, My Dream Surprise Songs, And My Eras Tour Hot Takes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Favorite Outfits From Each Era

Lover – Blue & Gold Bodysuit, Black Jacket, Blue Guitar

Fearless – Short Gold Dress

Red – A Lot Going On at The Moment Shirt

Speak Now – Cupcake Wrapper Dress

Reputation – Gold Bodysuit

Folklore – Cream Dress

Evermore – Yellow Dress

1989 – Pink Top and Pink Bottom

The Tortured Poets Department – Running My Life Dress, Gold/Black ICDIWABH Set and Gold Jacket

Acoustic Set – Koi Fish Dress

Midnights – Dark Purple Shirt Dress, Chevron Bodysuit, Magenta Karma Jacket

List of My Dream Surprise Songs

It was so difficult choosing my dream surprise songs! I had to give it a lot of thought. However, I think I landed on a pretty good list. I thought about all my favorite Taylor songs, and I also thought about my favorite surprise song sets from the Eras Tour. I never got the chance to attend the Eras Tour, but if I had, these would’ve been the songs I hoped to hear during the acoustic set.

Guitar

Right Where You Left Me

Cornelia Street

Getaway Car

Death By A Thousand Cuts

Hits Different

Piano

New Years Day

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Maroon

Mad woman

You’re Losing Me

Hot Takes