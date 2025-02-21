Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
taylor swift at the 2025 grammy awards
taylor swift at the 2025 grammy awards
Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Life > Experiences

My Favorite Eras Tour Outfits, My Dream Surprise Songs, And My Eras Tour Hot Takes

Josie Sakey
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

My Favorite Outfits From Each Era

  • Lover – Blue & Gold Bodysuit, Black Jacket, Blue Guitar
  • Fearless – Short Gold Dress
  • Red – A Lot Going On at The Moment Shirt
  • Speak Now – Cupcake Wrapper Dress
  • Reputation – Gold Bodysuit
  • Folklore – Cream Dress
  • Evermore – Yellow Dress
  • 1989 – Pink Top and Pink Bottom
  • The Tortured Poets Department – Running My Life Dress, Gold/Black ICDIWABH Set and Gold Jacket
  • Acoustic Set – Koi Fish Dress
  • Midnights – Dark Purple Shirt Dress, Chevron Bodysuit, Magenta Karma Jacket

List of My Dream Surprise Songs

It was so difficult choosing my dream surprise songs! I had to give it a lot of thought. However, I think I landed on a pretty good list. I thought about all my favorite Taylor songs, and I also thought about my favorite surprise song sets from the Eras Tour. I never got the chance to attend the Eras Tour, but if I had, these would’ve been the songs I hoped to hear during the acoustic set.

Guitar

  • Right Where You Left Me
  • Cornelia Street
  • Getaway Car 
  • Death By A Thousand Cuts
  • Hits Different

Piano

  • New Years Day
  • My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  • You’re On Your Own, Kid
  • Maroon 
  • Mad woman
  • You’re Losing Me

Hot Takes 

  • I preferred when Taylor played one FULL song on guitar and piano, rather than the mashups 
  • I like the original 1989 sets better than the new ones
  • I preferred when Folklore and Evermore had their own sets
  • I did not like the silver or gold noodle Fearless dresses 
  • I like the new surprise song dresses better than the original ones
  • I think Long Live should’ve stayed on the setlist
  • I can’t believe she took tis the damn season and the last great american dynasty off the setlist!!! 
  • Also justice for tolerate it!! I can’t believe she cut out that performance! 
Josie Sakey

Endicott '26

Hello!! My name is Josie Sakey and I'm a Junior who is majoring in Exercise Science at Endicott. I love coloring, listening to music, and crafting! I am a huge Swiftie and I love hanging out with my two goldendoodles Cam and Chewie!