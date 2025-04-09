Instagram Accounts You Should Follow As An Endicott Student

As a student who comes from out-of-state, it’s safe to say that in the beginning of the school year, I had no idea what there was to do outside of Endicott’s campus. And while I still wouldn’t call myself the master of the Boston area, I have come across some amazing instagram profiles that have given me many options to explore. So, if you’re like me and want to spend a weekend in the city but you have no idea where to start, follow these 4 influencers to spark up some inspiration!
- @twotastebuddiez
This one I only recently came across, but now that I found it, you can bet that I’m following them. This profile follows two college girls exploring all of the best places to eat in Boston. Each reel is absolutely drool worthy, from insane brunch pancakes and fancy pastry shops all the way to the most expensive of steakhouses, twotastebuddiez has something for every craving.
- @bostonbychloe
Another helpful profile, bostonbychloe brings awareness to all of the fun stuff to do in and around Boston. This too emphasizes great places to eat and drink, yet it also highlights plenty of events, activities, and venues that you might not come across otherwise. I highly recommend giving bostonbychloe a follow on Instagram if you want to stay up to date with current things going on in the city!
- @thecitylists
This account, ran by very popular Boston influencer Marwa Osman, provides “going out” ideas in a variety of cities. Osman has a strong emphasis on the importance of travel, and while her account is mostly centered in Boston, she also provides a solid list of bucket list activities in other United States Cities! Try to create a road trip itinerary solely based on her posts! I dare you!
- @bucketlistboston
Last, but certainly not least, this profile page is dedicated to the most beautiful sights of Boston. Whether it is recommending attendance of unique events, suggesting cafes and shops that are nothing short of gorgeous, or posting reels accentuating the beauty of the city, this is a must follow account for anyone living in the Boston area.