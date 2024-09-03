How Can We Navigate the Ever-Changing Clothing Industry?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

In the present day, fast and affordable fashion has taken center stage for consumers across all demographics. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed online shopping to the new norm, especially with fast shipping deals on Amazon or $3 tank tops on Shein. But it didn’t stop online. Even malls – the ones that are left – that held shopping nostalgia now held stores that boasted extreme sales but thin, poor-made clothing. Jeans feel like plastic and shirts are see-through. Historically, clothes were handmade and created to last as long as possible. Materials such as pure cotton, linen, wool or silk were used to ensure this. Today, spandex and polyester have seen a boom in popularity in clothing making. These synthetic materials don’t last as long as natural materials.

In the article, “Quality over Quantity: How the Fashion Industry Has Changed Over the Years,” author Kiley Marrow explains that in the 1970’s, the average household would each invest 10% of their income into their individual 25 pieces of clothing. Today, it’s reported that the average household spends 3.5% of its income on shoes and clothes, but the number of garments has increased to around 70 pieces for each person.

All in all, this increase in purchasing but decrease in spent income shows one thing – the clothing market and American consumers value quantity over quality.

The lives of clothing pieces are dwindling. That $3 Shein tank top may look cute when it first arrives, but after a few wears, it becomes worn down or stretches and loses that original appeal. It ends up in the donation pile or the trash, living a pretty short life. This is a waste, expanding the already staggering damage the fashion industry pushes onto the environment.

So what can we do? For starters, thrifting old brand clothes or buying fewer pieces with better quality can help your personal footprint. Researching brands that are known for their high quality items could also be another step. By understanding the importance of ethical practices and finding durable brands, we can bring longevity to our closets and help contribute to a sustainable future.