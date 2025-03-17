Horror Thrillers You Should Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.

Watcher (2022)

Watcher is about a young couple who moved to Romania for a job opportunity for the husband. This movie stars Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, and Burn Gorman. Written by Chloe Okuno, the premise is that their across the street neighbor is always seen staring into their windows. The main character, Julia, is convinced that the neighbor is watching and stalking her. This movie is a thriller that has the viewer on the edge of their seats the whole movie. I think that the way the movie was filmed was very engaging, which allows you to put yourself into the shoes of Jules. I watched this on Hulu and would recommend it to anyone who likes a good thriller.

Carry On (2024)

Carry On is a 2024 Netflix original. This movie follows the plot of a young TSA agent who is thrown into a dangerous situation where he is forced by blackmail to let a suitcase containing something unknown go through security. He is in a moral dilemma about what to do to stop something terrible. Carry On stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, and Sofia Carson in this fast-paced Netflix thriller. This movie allows you to enter the mind of TSA agent Ethan Kopek, and see how you would be in this situation.

Trap (2024)