Heartstopper Characters Ranked

1) Nick Nelson

Nick is the definition of a golden retriever boyfriend. He is adorable! He is so in love with Charlie and he looks at him like he is the only person in the world. He supports Charlie, stands up for Charlie, and wants to help him with his struggles. I also really love that Nick can get Charlie out of his comfort zone.

2) Charlie Spring

I always want to give Charlie a hug and tell him that he is enough, despite what everyone at his school thinks or what his parents think. His parents are so hard on him and I don’t think that’s fair because Charlie has mental health struggles and his parents do not seem to notice. I don’t think it’s right for his parents to punish him without asking what else is going on in his life because they know he was bullied.

3) Tori Spring

I love Tori because when Charlie is at his lowest, she is there for him. Also, she ships Nick and Charlie and it is the cutest thing in the world. I want to see her character develop and I want to learn more about her and what she is like. She is so protective over Charlie and I want to know more about that – I think that she deserves way more screen time.

4) Sarah Nelson

Sarah Nelson is the mother that everyone wants. She supported Nick when he came out to her, she hugged him and cried with him and she loves the relationship between Nick and Charlie. She noticed that Charlie wasn’t eating a lot and his own parents did not even notice. She sees how much Charlie means to Nick and that really warms my heart.

5) Tara Jones

I love that Tara was the first person that Nick told about Charlie. I feel like that gives them a special bond and I want the show to explore that. I also love Tara and Darcy because they are such a cute couple. I love that Tara doesn’t care about Darcy’s flaws; she accepts them and sees them as a reason to love her even more.

6) Darcy Olsson

In season one, we didn’t get to know Darcy as much as the other characters but in season two we found out more about her home life. Darcy’s mom is extremely homophobic as well as angry and neglectful. Darcy gets into an argument with her mom during the second season and ends up sleeping in the park. Her mom had no idea where she was and couldn’t have cared less. She just figured that Darcy would come back on her own. This made me realize that Darcy’s real family is with her friends because they accept her and love her for who she is.

7) Tao Xu

Tao was not my favorite character in season one because I thought that he overreacted when he found out that Charlie was keeping his relationship with Nick a secret from him. There were so many other factors in that situation that had nothing to do with Tao and his reaction to the situation just made Charlie feel horrible about himself. In the second season, I think he acts like a better friend and he doesn’t wrap himself up in other people’s drama as much.

8) Elle Argent

I have to say I don’t know how I feel about Tao and Elle as a couple, I feel like they have both grown on me as characters but I honestly think they are better as friends. Also, I would like to point out that I don’t think she should have told Tao about Nick and Charlie because I don’t think that was her information to give out. I loved the painting she made for her application to art school because I loved the meaning behind it.