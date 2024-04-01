The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

#10 Maggie and Jackson

Where do I even begin with these two… they are step siblings!! Their parents are married to each other!! Look I know that they are not actually related but come on! It’s weird! Beyond weird even, it’s just extremely uncomfortable to watch. They should not have been a couple at all. Every time they would have a scene together as a couple I would have to look away because it was just so unsettling. I do not think that this relationship added anything to the show except for maybe some discomfort so I don’t understand why the writers included this story line.

#9 Cristina and Burke

Burke is one of my least favorite characters on this show. He is so annoying!! He only thinks of himself and his career. He used Cristina for her skill in order to cover for the fact that he had a hand tremor and then he left her at the alter! Also Burke thought he was more important and that he was above Cristina. He was just so stuck up! He really thought he was going to be chief of surgery one day. Cristina deserved way better than Burke.

#8 Owen and Cristina

I am a proud member of the Owen Hunt hate club. This man only marries women so he can have kids with them because he has some sort of weird need to have children. Also, he thinks he can change all these women he marries and make them want to have kids. Cristina did not want to have kids and she made that clear from the start of their relationship. Owen thought she would change her mind but she didn’t. Also, these two only got married because they did not want to be alone after surviving a shooting at the hospital so I do not think they got married for the right reasons. Cristina also deserved way better than Owen.

#7 Jo and Link

No, just no. Look okay I think that these two are better as friends, they’ve each other a long time so I think that it makes more sense if they stay close friends. Also, Jo has Luna, her daughter to care for and Link has Scout, his son and Link pays more attention to Luna and Jo than to his own kid because he’s madly in love Jo. I think that Jo has enough going on in her life with Alex gone and Luna possibly having hearing loss to be focused on her love life.

#6 Izzie and George

Talk about a disaster these two created quite the mess. You see George was married to Callie but they rushed into marriage and things were not great between them. Also, Izzie did not think that Callie was good enough for George and she was always really mean to her. Izzie only did and thought these things because she had a crush on George so, when things weren’t going well with Callie and George that is when Izzie decided to make her move with George. Long story short George cheated on Callie with Izzie and it was a terrible disaster because Callie was very upset (as she should be) and she already didn’t like Izzie so this only made the situation worse. Therefore this was not my favorite relationship on the show.

#5 Alex and Jo

These two should have been end game! I can not believe that the writers threw away all of Alex’s character development!! They were perfect for each other, they had so much potential, they were ready to start a family like why break them up!! It was so random too, they just decided to have Alex leave abruptly and he supposedly went off to live with Izzie who apparently had his children. I’m sorry but the new Alex would not have just left and sent letters instead of saying goodbye. Jo deserved better!!

#4 Jackson and April

Jackson and April had quite the emotional journey. Jackson stood up in the middle of April’s wedding and objected, he said he loved her and he wanted to be with her and they ended up running away together to get married! Not only this but sadly April and Jackson lost their child. He was born with osteogenesis imperfecta which causes extremely brittle bones and his case was so severe he did not make it. After going through this April and Jackson drifted apart, April went to Jordan to practice medicine as a field surgeon leaving Jackson to grieve on his own. This ultimately lead to them getting divorced. But, after they signed the divorce papers April found out she was pregnant. Jackson and April end up raising the baby together and eventually they move to Boston together and rekindle their relationship. While it may be super complicated I do like April and Jackson together and since they ended up having another child together I am glad that they were able to make up.

#3 Miranda and Ben

Let’s be real here these two are probably the most stable couple on the entire show. They got married, they never got divorced, remarried or cheated on each other. Yes, they have had their struggles but they’ve always been able to work through them. I also feel like Ben and Miranda are the most realistic relationship on the show. Miranda has her son Tucker from her previous marriage and then Ben and Miranda adopted a late friends little girl and have a foster son. Plus, Ben has had many careers and it took him a while to find his true calling, firefighting.

#2 Mark and Lexie

Do not even get me started on how sad these two make me. The whole plane crash episode makes me cry every time I watch it. Mark and Lexie had a lot of road blocks in their relationship like Mark’s long lost daughter showing up and Callie getting pregnant with Mark’s baby. Despite these challenges Mark really wanted to be with Lexie and he wanted to marry her. So the fact that Lexie died from being crushed by a huge piece of the plane in the crash was just devastating. Then, to make matters even worse Mark died shortly after while in the hospital recovering from his severe injuries. Ultimately, Mark was let go off of life support after showing no signs of improvement. While this relationship was very tragic I liked the potential that Mark and Lexie had I feel like they could’ve had a family together and I really would’ve like to see them make it.

#1 Meredith and Derek

When Derek died I was devastated!! I know that things were rough at the end for Meredith and Derek because he took the job in Washington, DC but they would’ve worked it out! Derek’s death happened at the worst possible time, because they were going through a rough patch. It just made the whole situation a lot more sad. Even after all the drama in their lives they still ended up together. I know that Meredith has moved on but her and Derek were endgame!