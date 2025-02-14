The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is where you can make lifelong friends and why not spend your time on Galentine’s Day celebrating them? Here are some ideas for a girls’ night or Galentine’s Day to spice up your hangouts with the girlies (because who needs a relationship?)

Yummy Food Boards

Everyone loves a good theme! Whether you make a candy board or a cheese board, you’re guaranteed some amazing food to eat all night long! Yummy!

Self Care Night

A relaxing way to hang out with your friends and celebrate Galentine’s is a self care night! Get some cheap face masks, snacks, and do each other’s nails. So cute!

Karaoke NIght

Karaoke is a classic girl’s night activity! Sing some of your favorite songs and get a good laugh out of your friends’ singing abilities. To add a fun twist, you can turn away from the screen and guess the songs that your friends are playing for you to sing! Some of our favorite songs for karaoke night include “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cindy Lauper or “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction. Maybe even sprinkle in a bit of theater into your karaoke night with “Defying Gravity” from the Wicked soundtrack!

Presentation Night

Everyone decides on their own presentation theme for this night and presents it to the group! Some super fun ideas are hear me out, people you’ve liked/dated, who each friend would be in your favorite show, or your favorite memory with each of your friends.

Make TikToks

There is nothing better than making TikToks with your friends! Making a funny video or trying a challenge can always be fun with all of your pals. Personally we love a 2020 dance compilation video to relive the nostalgia and try to remember all of the dances. #WELOVEDICEROLLS

Photoshoot moment

Even if you’re just staying in your room with your friends, it can still be fun to get ready, put on a cute outfit, and take some pictures. If you wanna make the pictures extra cute, you can get some pink streamers and balloons to put in the background. If you like the pictures you take, you get an Instagram post out of it too!

Making Vision Board

Yes, I know we are in February but there is no time that is better than now for a vision board for summer or if you didn’t get to it for the year. Take old magazines or print out pictures that inspire you to add to your vision board for 2025!

Movie Night

Cuddling up with your favorite movie, popcorn, and cute Valentine’s candy is the perfect way to spend Galentine’s with your best friends. Some inspiring movies to celebrate girlhood are Barbie, Legally Blonde, and Little Women!

Mix Up Themed drinks

Whether you are making cocktails or mocktails, all you need is sprite, grenadine, and a cherry to make a Shirley temple! If you wanna make the drink extra Galentine’s themed, you can put some pink frosting on the rim and cover it with Valentine’s sprinkles.

Making Friendship Bracelets