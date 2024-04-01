Final Season Survival Guide: Endicott Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially FINAL SEASON which means it’s a time of stress, late nights, and so much work. It’s hard for anyone to navigate but here are some things I’ve found to make my finals at least a little easier.

Quiet places aren’t always the best place to study.

This sounds crazy, I know. But for me, complete silence leaves me alone to my thoughts, tending to tell me that studying is stupid and TikTok is better. I’ve found that getting together with some friends keeps me occupied enough that after our TikTok break, we grind it out.

Noise canceling headphones are lifesavers!

I always used my airpods to study or cancel out noise but sadly, you’re still going to hear some noise. My Beats headphones have been awesome with studying and really encourage me to lock in.

Always bring snacks and maybe a sweet little drink.

I don’t know about you but if I move from where I start working, I’ll lose all focus. But I also need some snacks to keep me going. Giving yourself a little sweet treat is motivating and can be your perfect final push to get your work done!

Plan ahead! (this is for all my fellow procrastinators out there!)

I found it really helpful this final season to plan ahead, even if that meant bothering my professors (lol). Finals season comes up really quickly so this year, I tried to plan out my days in accordance to what projects and finals needed the most attention. This really helped me feel not as overwhelmed.

Good luck this finals season, Gulls! We got this!