If you are bored with your current listening and want to try something new, listen to Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Don’t put it past Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR to release an album with this title on Valentine’s Day, it just makes sense. This is labeled and R&B/Soul album and I would add in rap to that description as well. I enjoy this genre of music and if you do as well, or even if you don’t, I would give this album a shot. Here is a list of my favorite songs from the 21 list of titles:
- CN TOWER
- MOTH BALLS
- SOMETHING ABOUT YOU
- SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN
- BRAIN STEEL
- GIMME A HUG
- RAINING IN HOUSTON
- NOKIA
- DIE TRYING
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME
- WHEN HE’S GONE
- GREEDY