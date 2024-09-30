The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok, chances are you know the name Charli D’Amelio. The viral TikToker-dancer-singer has taken the world by storm with her 155+ followers on the short-video app, liked videos in the millions (and billions), a reality tv show, and showcasing incredible dancing talents.

Despite her skills often being downplayed due to her fame as an influencer, D’Amelio’s competitive dance history has put the haters on mute. She claimed the coveted mirror ball trophy on Dancing With The Stars with pro dancer Mark Ballas in Season 31. And now, she’s headed to Broadway.

The 20-year-old will take on the role of Charmian in musical & Juliet, a dance-heavy ensemble part, starting Oct. 29 at the Sondheim Theatre, for a three-month run through Jan. 19. The musical plucks Romeo and Juliet’s Juliet from death, seeing her life as she lives on past the tragedy of the Shakespear classic. The musical features pop hits reimagined, such as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way” and “Confident.”

“This has been my ultimate dream ever since I was a little girl, but it always felt like something I could only admire from a distance, never imagining I’d actually get to be part of it. and now, here I am, starting this amazing new chapter in my life and cherishing every second.” she said.