Best Brands to Create Your Spring Break Look Book!

Some high end and some less expensive brands to shop at for spring break depending on your budget!
- . Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis has the cutest swimwear to buy for spring break! Swimsuits are a necessity if you are traveling anywhere warm, and they will keep you looking cute and stylish. Although they are expensive, they are worth it for the quality.
- . Free People
Free People clothing the classic boho style that will always make you look chic over break. They have unique pieces and staples that always make you look put together and stylish!
- . Princess Polly
Princess Polly is a great spot to shop for practically anything. They have really cute sets to look nice for a fun dinner with pics!
- . H&M
H&M is a cheaper option that still has cute finds! They have all the basics and you can’t go wrong shopping there!
- . Edikted
Edikted has the cutest spring break clothes! They have perfect beachy skirts with matching tops, and other elevated chic fashion items that are perfect for break.