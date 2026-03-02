Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
orange and blue bikini bathing suits
orange and blue bikini bathing suits
Photo by Analise Benevides from Unsplash
Endicott | Style > Fashion

Best Brands to Create Your Spring Break Look Book!

Ashlee Davidson Student Contributor, Endicott College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some high end and some less expensive brands to shop at for spring break depending on your budget!

. Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis has the cutest swimwear to buy for spring break! Swimsuits are a necessity if you are traveling anywhere warm, and they will keep you looking cute and stylish. Although they are expensive, they are worth it for the quality.

. Free People

Free People clothing the classic boho style that will always make you look chic over break. They have unique pieces and staples that always make you look put together and stylish!

. Princess Polly

Princess Polly is a great spot to shop for practically anything. They have really cute sets to look nice for a fun dinner with pics!

. H&M

H&M is a cheaper option that still has cute finds! They have all the basics and you can’t go wrong shopping there!

. Edikted

Edikted has the cutest spring break clothes! They have perfect beachy skirts with matching tops, and other elevated chic fashion items that are perfect for break.

Ashlee Davidson

Endicott '27

Hi I'm Ashlee, I'm a junior Nursing major and I love Dancing With Stars, Taylor Swift, and my cats:)