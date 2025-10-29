Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Are Stickers On Water Bottles Out of Style? Throwback Trends I’m Missing!

Lucy Kratman Student Contributor, Endicott College
As a girl who graduated high school in 2022, I am personally offended by seeing the trending “Decades Day” that features current high schoolers dressed in VSCO girl scrunchies and oversized t-shirts from circa 2019. As if I’m actually that old! While I do believe some trends are best left in the past – I will never understand Labubu’s, I’m sorry – there are some that I seriously miss!

Stickers on Water Bottles

Maybe I’m just holding on too tightly but my water bottle – a Simply Modern with a million stickers that are peeling and old – but I feel like current day water bottles are so boring. Owalas bring some type of personal touch but not the same vibes as those covered in stickers with a friendship bracelet attached.

Painted Sneakers

I used to love watching those videos where young people would paint crazy anime characters or beautiful landscapes. I especially loved when the painters would make up matching outfits to the fresh paint. I miss when I saw authentic creativity on TikTok instead of just AI.

Real TikTok Dances – Yeah I said it.

The Hype House certainly had its fair share of problems, but watching Charli D’Amelio on Broadway and Addison Rae selling out stadiums, along with Alex Warren, brings me right back. Their dances were truly iconic and I will say, I consistently broke a sweat trying to replicate them.

Stripped Shirts and tight ripped jeans

The true uniform of the early 2020’s – those very tight ripped jeans that left indents on your thighs and the Vans tight striped long sleeves. I swear I can still feel those jeans on my legs in my dreams. Don’t forget the white slip on Vans. Simpler times.

Bright colors

BRIGHT COLORS EVERYWHERE. Neon was a state of mind. If you didn’t have 12 scrunchies in very different shades and colors, what were you doing? VSCO filters were a MUST. Saturation? High. Contrast? Even higher. Just thinking about it makes me happier.

Even as we grow older, those memories won’t fade (thank you, Snapchat). And you know, the internet is forever!

