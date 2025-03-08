5 Amazing Book Recommendations That You Won’t Find On BookTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than taking a trip to the bookstore after a long and stressful day. With time to browse the shelves, it’s fun to let your eyes wander the shelves in the search for something interesting. Not often do I get the chance to mindlessly peruse a store without some sort of agenda or list in my head, especially not with a cup of coffee in hand. I must admit, a meaningless trip to Barnes & Noble is one of my biggest guilty pleasures (if you couldn’t tell already). And while I enjoy the relaxing, meditative qualities of meandering through row after row of books, my favorite part of the entire experience is when you find that diamond in the rough. The amazing, thought-provoking, maybe even life-changing book that has somehow managed to stay beyond the awareness of most readers.

Here are some of my favorite under-the-radar novels from over the years.