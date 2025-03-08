5 Amazing Book Recommendations That You Won’t Find On BookTok

There is nothing better than taking a trip to the bookstore after a long and stressful day. With time to browse the shelves, it’s fun to let your eyes wander the shelves in the search for something interesting. Not often do I get the chance to mindlessly peruse a store without some sort of agenda or list in my head, especially not with a cup of coffee in hand. I must admit, a meaningless trip to Barnes & Noble is one of my biggest guilty pleasures (if you couldn’t tell already). And while I enjoy the relaxing, meditative qualities of meandering through row after row of books, my favorite part of the entire experience is when you find that diamond in the rough. The amazing, thought-provoking, maybe even life-changing book that has somehow managed to stay beyond the awareness of most readers.
Here are some of my favorite under-the-radar novels from over the years.
- The Thousandth Floor Trilogy by Katharine Mcgee
This book, which is the first installment in a trilogy, is composed of impressive storytelling that never fails to transport you a century into the future. Set in 2118, The Thousandth Floor is a reimagined reality in which the whole of New York City lives within a single, massive skyscraper. The twist? The higher the floor the higher the class, creating an almost dystopian storyline. That being said, the multi-narrative structure creates a fun and unique reading experience. Mcgee’s use of language and futuristic description is nothing short of brilliant as she perfectly captures the glittering reality in which the characters are living.
- A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
While I’m trying to recommend books that aren’t super popular, I couldn’t help to include something from Khaled Hosseini. Hosseini’s first book Kite Runner, is super popular and I will never stop recommending it to fellow readers. Hosseini has a unique gift allows him to combine lyrical prose with blunt language, creating a beautiful work of art that takes your heart on a wild ride of emotion. Do not read this book if you are not ready to feel the full range of human emotions in one sitting; you’ve been warned.
- The Art of Hearing Heartbeats by Jan Philipp Sendker
Beautiful and passionate, this novel is set in a picturesque village in Burma. A fantastical love story that pulls at the heartstrings and has the power to make you believe in love again. Main character Julia has arrived in Burma searching for her missing Father, but what she discovers instead is a gorgeous story of magical realism. With an enchanted, fairy-tale-like narration style, The Art of Hearing Heartbeats explores the realm of true love, cultural norms, and disabilities while never failing to keep the reader on the edge of their seats.
- A Danger To Herself And Others by Alyssa Sheinmel
I believe I was around 13 or 14 when I first picked this book up, however, I can tell you that I finished it in a single sitting and its contents have stuck with me all this time. Following a falsely-accused high school student serving time in a mental institution, the novel is truly a mind-boggling read with a range of jaw-dropping plot twists and turns.
- Children of Blood and Bone by Toni Adeyemi
As a girl who grew up reading solely fantasy books it’s hard to find a fantasy series that strays from the typical (and somewhat boring) “fantasy book” structure. This series has all of the classic fantastical staples while still creating its own unique presence within the literary world. Adeyemi crafted a complicated new world full of magic, drama, and danger in which the main character Zélie embarks on a long journey to fight against the monarchy and ultimately, restore magic to the world. The book expands into a trilogy with it’s two sequels, Children of Virtue and Vengeance and Children of Anguish and Anarchy.