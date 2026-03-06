3 ideas for Spring Break destinations!

Here are 3 classic spring break spots that you can travel to over your spring break!
- . Miami
-
Miami has been a classic spring break spot for many years. It is an easy option to stay in the U.S., and it is pretty easy to get to, especially from the New England area. It has a good night scene and you can spend all day at the beach!
- . Costa Rica
-
Costa Rica has a somewhat different vibe than some of the other classic spring break spots. There are definitely lots of people that go during this time, but there will definitely be a lot less college students than other destinations you see on this list. Costa Rica is the perfect spot to explore, adventure, and experience thrills if partying isn’t really your thing.
- . Cancun
-
Cancun is definitely a popular spot for spring break. It has a vibrant party scene and it is great for spending time with big groups of people and being social. The weather is gorgeous and there is always some sort of fun activity going on, especially pool and beach parties! Not to mention, you can’t beat the piña coladas!