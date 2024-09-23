The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Endicott chapter.
As someone who has been through many gym clothes, I deem myself a gym-fashion connoisseur. Most of my items were discovered on Amazon as a dupe for the expensive brands, but there are name-brand gym clothes that I do wear! Here are my top 5 gym-tested, girl-approved gym clothing brands!
- Aurola (Amazon)– This brand has numerous options, from seamless cropped tops to comfy leggings. These sports bras fit to size – so no need to upsize/downsize!
- Gymshark – They have a lot of good sales throughout the year with cute items!
- NVGTN – There are so many different styles of leggings that make the gains pop!
- Alphalete – The colors they offer are wicked fun; they also have sales occasionally!
- Nike – An oldy but a goodie. Nike has the best socks and oversized sweats. Also, my go-to gym shoe is their grey and white dunks!