As we celebrate Women’s History Month, it’s important to reflect on the significance of women who inspire us. Throughout history, women have fought to find their voices, challenge societal limitations, and break down barriers designed to hold them back. Whether it’s overcoming biases placed on them or confronting discrimination, women have continuously risen above adversity. For me, embracing my voice has been a journey, but is being shaped by the strong, fearless women around me. From personal role models to inspiring women in history, these women have shown me the importance of resilience, ambition, and self-belief. One of the greatest inspirations in my life is my mom, whose strength and determination have shaped the person I am today.

My mom humbly downplays her experiences, but through her, I’ve learned to embrace and honor being a woman. As the youngest child of immigrant parents, she took on the role of communicator for her family at a young age, as her parents only spoke Spanish. She grew up in a small two-bedroom house in a tough neighborhood with a family of six, navigating the unique challenges of being raised in an immigrant household. Despite these hardships, my mom has always carried a deep sense of gratitude.

Though she didn’t have a traditional upbringing, she never let that define her limits. She became a mother at 19, and she worked tirelessly to create a better future for herself and her family. Her faith and resilience have guided her through every challenge, pushing her forward no matter the obstacle. She carries a quiet confidence, never boasting but walking through life with grace and strength. My mom’s perseverance and humility inspire me every day, and without her, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.

Among the many influential women in history, Princess Diana is a woman who inspires me. Oddly enough, I grew up with an obsession with the royal family. I was one of those young girls waking up early to watch royal weddings, every documentary, and watching every movie and TV show about their lives. But beyond the glamour and tradition, it was Princess Diana who captivated me the most, and for every good reason. Princess Diana, known as the “People’s Princess,” embodied grace, compassion, and quiet rebellion in a world that demanded she conform. She has inspired me to step out of my comfort zone, to follow my heart even when it leads me away from the traditional path. Sometimes, the group you are part of won’t see your efforts as respectable, and sometimes, what feels right to you may not align with what’s expected. But Diana showed me that none of that matters if your heart tells you otherwise. Her ability to break the rules for a greater cause is what I admire most. She refused to let the confinements of her royal role stop her from breaking barriers and making a difference. One of her most remarkable moments was when she shook hands with an AIDS patient, a simple gesture, yet groundbreaking at the time. In an era when misinformation and fear surrounded the illness, her kindness and willingness to challenge the stigma sent a powerful message to the world. A message about compassion should always triumph over fear. Beyond her humanitarian work, Diana’s confidence in standing up for herself was just as inspiring. In a world that constantly sought to mold her into an idealized version of a princess, she refused to be anything but herself. She reminds me that we don’t have to let others define our worth or limit our potential. Inspired by Diana, I strive to embrace my individuality, to push past expectations, and to never let the world’s standards dictate how far I can go.

Another woman who inspires me is Michelle Obama. Reading her memoir Becoming and watching the documentary, I was deeply moved by her journey, resilience, and her belief in herself. Michelle Obama was raised in a working-class home on the South Side of Chicago, where she was taught an invaluable lesson, never wait for the world to change, be the one to change it. This mindset shaped her approach to life, and in Becoming, she emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself, even when others doubt you. As a woman of color, she faced challenges throughout her education and career, but she never allowed them to define her.

Michelle Obama pursued her undergraduate studies at Princeton University, where she was one of the few Black students in her class. In Becoming, she shares the struggles of feeling like an outsider in predominantly white academic spaces but also the determination that pushed her to succeed. She then attended Harvard Law School, where she further navigated the complexities of being a Black woman in elite institutions. Despite these challenges, she persevered, eventually becoming a successful lawyer, hospital administrator, and later, the First Lady of the United States.

Michelle Obama’s story is one of perseverance, self-confidence, and the power of education. She inspires me to take risks, trust in my own abilities, and push forward, even when the odds seem stacked against me.

Beyond these incredible women, I am constantly inspired by the amazing women in my life. A special shoutout to my incredible girlfriends from Emmanuel, my best friend Sonia, and my wonderful grandma, who have all played a role in shaping the person I am today. I encourage other women to take a moment to reflect on the strong, inspiring women around them. Embrace the power and privilege of womanhood, continue breaking barriers, and use your voice to uplift and advocate for women everywhere, especially in today’s world, where our fight for equality is far from over. Be proud, be bold, and define what being a woman means to you. Womanhood is one of the greatest blessings, and we must continue to fight for our rights and claim our space at the table because we belong there. Happy Women’s Month!