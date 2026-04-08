Why “The Pitt” is the Best Medical Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has been around the medical field since I was 14, I feel like I have a pretty good sense of what is realistic and what is just made for TV. That is exactly why “The Pitt” stands out to me so much since it feels real in a way that most medical shows do not even try to be. Of course, shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” are entertaining, but a lot of the time it feels more like watching a relationship drama that just happens to take place in a hospital setting. “The Pitt” is different because it actually captures the chaos, pressure, and fast decision making that defines the medical field.

What I really appreciate is how natural everything feels; the pacing is not overly dramatic for the sake of keeping viewers hooked. Instead, it reflects how unpredictable and intense real situations can be, which is why I love how one season is just one day. The characters do not sound like they are delivering perfectly written monologues all the time, they sound like real people trying to do their jobs under stress, and even the cases themselves feel more grounded and less like they were created just for shock value. While there are cases where it feels crazy, they are more realistic than the situations seen in other medical shows. It reminds me more of what the medical field is actually like, where teamwork, quick thinking, and sometimes imperfect decisions all come together.

That being said, as much as I love the realism, we all know a huge part of watching any show is having opinions about the characters and who should end up together. I fully stand by the idea that Javadi and Matteo just make sense. Their dynamic feels balanced and natural, not forced or overly dramatic, and it is the kind of pairing that builds in a believable way. I also think that Javadi deserves someone that is strong in their field because she is a student doctor at the age of 20 and Matteo helps ground her to the real world. Then there is Mel and Langdon, which is honestly complicated but the perfect pairing in my opinion. They definitely have chemistry, and it is hard to ignore that, but Langdon really needs to figure out his situation first because it makes everything feel unnecessarily messy. The potential is there, but the timing is not exactly ideal. But besides him being married (big problem) they would be so cute together, and I love how he treated her sister when she came to the E.R. it was so cute. On the other hand, Dr. Mohan and Dr. Abbott are one of those pairings that just work without trying too hard. Their energy fits together and let’s be honest she needs someone older and he is just the perfect person for her.

The one thing I do think “The Pitt” is missing is a stronger storyline for Nurse Emma. She is such a solid character, and it feels like she deserves more than just being dependable in the background. I may be biased as a nursing student, but shows tend to ignore the nurses and I love how “The Pitt”incorporates them into the storyline. I would love to see a new character introduced who really matches her energy, someone who challenges her a little and gives her a storyline that feels just as important and developed as everyone else’s.

Overall, “The Pitt” succeeds because it respects the reality of the medical field while still being engaging to watch. It does not rely on unrealistic drama to keep people interested, which makes it stand out in a genre that often does the opposite. And at the same time, it still gives viewers plenty to talk about when it comes to characters and relationships. That balance is what makes it so enjoyable, and honestly, it is why I think it is one of the most believable medical shows out there right now.