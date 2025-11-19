Which Netflix Icon Matches Your Zodiac Energy?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever been mid-Netflix binge and thought, wait… why is this character literally me? Every sign has that one iconic Netflix twin serving the exact vibes, whether that’s dramatic cancer cutie, a lovingly, bossy virgo, or a chaotic gemini.

Disclaimer: I am not an astrologist and I’m simply basing this on pure vibes.

Aries – Mike Wheeler (Stranger Things)

Aries are bold, brave, and a little dramatic, but always the hero of their own story.

Mike Wheeler gives off major aries vibes. A natural born leader through and through, stepping up from the first season to rally his friends. Mike is a go-getter with huge main-character energy. He’s always ready to take charge, whether it’s standing up to bullies or building an entire sensory tank in his basement, he has never been one to give up on the people he truly cares about (especially Eleven). His fearless determination is total aries fire. That fiery passion and fierce loyalty can make him a little stubborn at times, but honestly that’s part of his charm. His heart’s always in the right place, and when he cares, he cares hard.

Leo – Nick Nelson (Heartstopper)

Leos are glow-in-the-dark hotties radiating enough confidence to power a city and filled with unapologetic main character syndrome.

Nick Nelson is the definition of golden-boy energy, warm, athletic, and effortlessly well-liked, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. Though he never tries to steal the spotlight, it naturally follows him everywhere, at school, on the rugby field, and throughout his story. His steady, soft-spoken confidence doesn’t need to be loud to be felt as it speaks for him before he even says a word. He’s basically the soft, golden-retriever boy embodying scorpio spirit.

Scorpio – Lola Ugfuglio-Skumpy (Big Mouth)

Scorpios are certified baddies with feelings deeper than their 2am playlists, and trust they’re just as dramatic.

Lola doesn’t just think, she knows she’s the hottest thing alive; always stomping around with that loud confidence and an attitude bigger than her hair. Even when she’s a mess, she commits like a true baddie. Under all the screaming, threats, and fake nails, Lola is shockingly emotional. She falls hard, gets attached in a second, and feels everything at maximum volume. Her heart is just one big emotional mixtape. She doesn’t just react, she erupts. Drama is Lola’s entire personality, which I find to be peak scorpio energy.

Aquarius – Dawn Schafer (Babysitters Club)

Aquarius are effortlessly quirky, future-minded individuals who float through life like a walking blog-post; full of niche passions, cosmic visionary, and adorable chaos.

Dawn’s sunkissed California vibes have her always falling into her own rhythm instead of trying to blend in. Whether she’s eating healthy, exploring environmental activism, or inventing new ideas for the babysitter’s club, her ability to swiftly breeze through life screams “I know who I am and I’m completely cool with it.” She brings that bit of adorable chaos too. Marching to her own beat, shaking things up, and making everything around her feel just a little more interesting and a lot more her.

Virgo – Maxine Baker (Ginny and Georgia)

Virgos are the effortlessly organized, overthinking girlies of the zodiac. Equal parts perfection, practicality, and “I already made a color-coded plan for that.”

Max is virgo-coded in the most iconic way. She’s organized to the point of being her own one-girl production team. Constantly juggling plans, rehearsals, and social drama with organized precision. She overthinks everything (in the most relatable way), speaks in rapid-fire logic, and always has a backup plan… for her backup plan of course. Whether it’s running the school musical or navigating friend group chaos, she is practical, perfection-driven, and effortlessly put-together even if her emotions are doing full acrobatics behind the scenes.

Gemini – Joe Goldberg (You)

Geminis are quick-witted charmers who can flip from flirty to laser-focused in a heartbeat. So obsessed with their current fixation they’ll analyze every little detail.

Joe Goldberg is undoubtedly gemini-coded. He’s charming on the surface, effortlessly slipping into whichever persona will win someone over, but the second he locks someone in, he’ll go full detective mode. It becomes his whole personality as he decodes them like a puzzle. Using his smooth-talk and quick-thinking shows that classic gemini switch from playful to intensely focused in an instant.

Cancer – Enid Sinclair (Wednesday)

Cancers the softshell sweethearts of all the zodiacs. Loyal, emotional, and a little dramatic in the cutest way possible, living life like a cozy rom-com.

Enid is a glittery, pastel-coated ball of loyalty who loves with her whole chest, and she isn’t afraid to show it. She wears her emotions on her perfectly patterned sleeves, spiraling dramatically whenever her friendships or crushes get complicated. Even throughout the gloomy halls of Nevermore, she brings those cozy sunshiney best friend vibes. The perfect vision of cancer energy.

Sagittarius – Dustin Henderson (Stranger Things)

Saggittarius carry an irresistible charm. Forever curious, effortlessly funny, and constantly amazed.

Dustin Henderson is both ridiculously funny and endlessly endearing. He is the heart-and-soul kind of friend. A true sagittarius, forever curious and always amazed by the world around him. Dustin is the first to dive into any new mystery and discover new wild theories to explain the upside-down. Beyond his constant need for adventure he is full of fluent humor and witty one-liners. Dustin is one to brighten up a room with his infectious personality.

Taurus – Connie The Hormone Monstress (Big Mouth)

Taurus are known for their confidence as well as their soft, sultry charm, commanding attention without lifting a finger.

Connie embodies taurus energy perfectly. She’s confident, grounded in her desires, and radiates effortless sensuality and charm. Her personality is bold and unapologetically sultry, but underneath the over-the-top confidence she exhibits a nurturing softness and emotional depth. Connie knows her worth and isn’t afraid to indulge in pleasure. She’s all about self-love, comfort, and feeling good without shame.

Pisces – Charlie Spring (Heartstopper)

Pisces are the dreamy, artsy, softies prone to feeling everything. They create magic out of nothing and vibe on pure intuition even if they can be a little sensitive.

Charlie Spring is a poster child for Pisces in the cutest way possible. He’s a soft, artsy sweetheart who feels every emotion at full volume. Charlie tends to drift through life with this gentle, intuitive radar picking up on everyone else’s moods. He’s constantly creating sweet and magical moments for those around him. Charlie doodles his thoughts and feels that classic pisces sensitivity; easily overwhelmed, a bit prone to spiraling, and he cares so deeply it hurts. But that’s what makes him so loveable.

Libra – Daphne Bridgerton (Bridgerton)

Libras are charming, aesthetic-obbsessed social butterflies. Forever balancing vibes, flirting effortlessly, and turning everyday life into a soft, pastel masterpiece.

Daphne Bridgerton floats through every scene like a Pinterest board come to life, soft and perfectly curated grace. She charms entire ballrooms without even trying, effortlessly reading the room and matching everyone’s vibe like it’s her hidden superpower. And let’s be honest, she flirts in that classy, butterflies-in-your-stomach way that libras pull off perfectly. Even when the drama hits she’s out here balancing expectations, emotions, and aesthetics so flawlessly that her whole life feels like a regency era soft-girl masterpiece.

Capricorn – Wednesday Addams (Wednesday)

Capricorns are the ambitious, hyper-focused go-getters of the zodiacs. Always serving main-character energy, dry humor, and “I’m booked, busy, and still thriving” at all times.

Wednesday is the definition of ambitious and hyper-focused, treating every mystery like it’s a full-time job. Walking through Nevermore with that iconic deadpan confidence and the driest humor known to man, giving major main character vibes without trying. Juggling sleuthing, cello solos, prophetic dreams, and a murder investigation while acting like it’s all just another Tuesday she is the embodiment of capricorn energy.