Where’d all the time go?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I was planning my last couple months of my second to last semester of college, and it dawned on me how fast time is going by. With that, a sense of panic overcame me. This semester went by so quick..did I even do anything?! There’s so much I want to do before I graduate! I had to remind myself that I did, in fact, explore the city this semester, but there are still some things that I want to accomplish before the May.Whether this is your first or last spring season in the beautiful city of Boston, hopefully my bucket list will give you ideas of how to spend your time here!

1) Paint Pottery

I have had the studio Clayroom in Brookline saved for a very long time. I have always loved painting pottery and this particular studio has such reasonable pricing, especially in Boston. I have heard nothing but good reviews on this location and hope to visit soon!

2) Visit the Aquarium

I think I have been to the Boston Aquarium, but I was very little. This does seem like a more expensive bucket list item, which is why I have taken so long to go. In the future, I would utilize the Boston Public Libraries free tickets, but be sure to plan a couple months in advance. I think it would be a fun thing to do and get me out of my usual spots I go to when I want to get off campus.

3) Picnic

I have always loved going to the Boston Public Gardens with a book. I think spring is one of my favorite times in the city. And, I enjoy just spending time there with a snack and a book. There are also a lot of good opportunities for people watching. The city just comes alive when the weather starts to get warmer. I would love to find more spots around the city to do this.

4) Red Sox Games

I am very excited for the baseball season to start again! I want to go to as many games as possible, especially for the student ticket pricing! Nothing like watching a game with a fenway frank in hand. It is such a fun thing to do with my friends and will be a part of my core memories at college.

5) New Restaurants

I love trying new coffee shops and restaurants around the city. I want to continue to find all my favorite places around the city that I will want to go to when I come back to visit. Plus, Baddies With A Fork on Tik Tok always needs more content!

Because I am graduating a semester early, I feel the urge to squeeze in as many experiences with my best friends in the city I have called home for 3 years. I think that realistically, going out and about at least once a week will help me accomplish this goal. These are just a few things on my constantly changing bucket list. If you are feeling like your college semesters are flying by and the panic is setting in, just know you are not alone!