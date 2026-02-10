What’s On My Spring Semester Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Curating playlists has always been a way for me to create a stamp-like mark on any period of my life. Music holds memories that sometimes our brains will forget, and hearing specific songs can act as a light shove to get the nostalgia flowing. I am a constant re-listener of music that once held my hands through the varying movements of my existence. It’s comforting to find pieces of me stuck in between the lyrics, waiting to be grazed upon in current reflection.

One of the ways that I have separated the past few years has been organizing my playlists by semesters. Starting in the fall of freshman year, I habitually added a new playlist to my library every time I embarked on a new academic semester. Summers have their own designated playlists as well, filling the gaps that the semester calendar creates. Now that I am a second semester junior, a new mix of songs has been produced, one that I will look back upon and find myself reliving the moments I get to experience for the first time now.

To give you a glimpse, and hopeful recommendations, here are some of my favorite songs in rotation on my Spring ‘26 playlist.

“Edge of Desire” by John Mayer

I have transcended to the early 2000’s lately with a recent obsession for John Mayer’s discography. This song in particular is perfect for walking through the snowy atmosphere of winter. I find John Mayer’s voice soothing and his lyrics mesmerizing. I am constantly getting lost in the rhythm of this song.

“White Teeth” by Ryan Beatty

How I have not come across Ryan Beatty sooner in life is utterly shocking. His music is right up my alley in more ways than one. The performance on this track is stunning, and I have been sifting through my playlist just to hear this song first.

“Let’s Call It Off” by Drake (feat. Peter Bjorn and John)

I have been a Drake fan for quite some time, but this song is notably different from a lot of his other music. It is definitely more R&B heavy than his typical rap, and it’s the perfect song to spice up your commute to class.

“All I Need To Hear” by The 1975

This song has appeared on numerous past playlists of mine, and apparently I just can’t get enough of its sound. The 1975 is my favorite band, and the album that this song sits on is so Winter-coded. Matty Healy’s vocals are truly perfect on this track, tying me over while I impatiently wait for more music to come from this band.

“Oceans” by Jay-Z (feat. Frank Ocean)

I’ll honestly listen to anything that features Frank Ocean, but this is one of the best collaborations I’ve listened to in a while. While this track is 13 years old, it still sounds so fresh and new. This is a great listen for a midday pick me up.

These are just a few of the songs I’m loving right now. I’m excited to continue listening to this playlist, and creating more in the future. These playlists are my personal digital diaries, and I cannot recommend making your own new playlists enough!