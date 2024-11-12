What Did I Buy From The Sephora Sale?

Twice a year, the Sephora sale comes around and my TikTok FYP is filled with nothing but endless hauls and recommendations. For months I was editing my Sephora cart; taking things out and adding new items. I hadn’t made a beauty purchase in quite some time because I was waiting for the 20% off, and I am so happy with my purchases! Here are the things I’ve been saving up for, and so far am really loving.
- Crown Affair Leave-In Conditioner
-
I have pretty fine, yet thick hair, so it’s always been a struggle to find products that can hydrate but not weigh down my hair. Yet this leave-in does just that! It leaves my hair feeling so soft and shiny, and defines my waves just enough. I definitely recommend this leave-in!
- Dae 3-in-1 Styling Cream
-
I have started to do more slick back hairstyles as a way to avoid constantly putting heat on my hair. However, it definitely has been a struggle finding the right products to use. I’ve loved using this cream because it’s not sticky like many of the gels I’ve tried, but it does really hold your hair down and keep it slicked back!
- Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
-
I try to use a deep conditioning mask once a week, and after trying a mini version of this mask from Marshall’s, I knew I had to repurchase in a bigger size. I love this mask and it has made a huge difference on the health of my hair.
- Kosas Air Brow Clear + Clean Eyebrow Gel
-
I keep my makeup routine pretty simple, but one thing I do every single day is brush through my eyebrows with some gel. I feel like it just makes me look much more put together, and this Kosas one does a great job!