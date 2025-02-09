Valentines Day Gift Guide From A Picky Girlfriend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Amongst the cynics of the world Valentines Day is perceived as a marketing gimmick to sell insincere cards, cheap teddy bears, and chalky chocolates. However, I am a lover girl at heart, and I rebuke this idea. I think a Valentines Day gift can be personalized, sentimental, and environmentally friendly. If you’re feeling a little clueless right now, here’s how I would craft a curated basket.

the card A handmade card is preferable to a storebought one. If you’re an Emmanuel student reading this, our Discovery Lab behind the library circulation desk has collage materials, construction paper, and posterboards available for your use. No worries if you’re not an EC student, your university or college likely has a makerspace with similar materials. Now, it’s time to get creative! Pinterest is a good resource for this. I used our Cricut machine to cut out a heart shaped card using one of the free templates. Then, I made a collage using magazine cut-outs. Of course, these are a stand in for pictures of you and your loved one. Decorate with lace and pictures of your loved one’s interests but keep your card memorable in a good way and just say no to glitter. The most important thing is the words inside. Tap into your inner Shakespeare and use this opportunity to write a sonnet or just speak from the heart. I think it goes without saying, but don’t ChatGPT this! Treats Nobody is going to turn down their favorite snacks. Include your loved one’s favorite picks but also include something you can make and indulge in together. The ingredients to make a cocktail if you’re 21+, and if you’re not 21, you could include a baked good to make and enjoy together. Or if you’re not keen on baking you can include microwave popcorn and hot chocolate. Perfect for a cozy night in! comfort Personally, I’m not big on teddy bears or blankets as gifts. I’m incredibly loyal to my childhood teddy bear and weighted blanket. Candles are also not ideal because the synthetic fragrance can be irritating, and they are against most dorm buildings rules. I wasn’t lying when I said this guide is for picky girlfriends! Luckily, comfort can be found in many ways. Fluffy socks are always appreciated, especially with the snow we’ve been getting in Boston. An activity Sharing an experience doesn’t have to be as big as booking tickets abroad. It could be something you do that night. My suggestion is Lego flowers. There are options ranging from $14.99 to $59.99, and when you’re done you have a cute trinket to remind you of the time you spent together. A puzzle can also be useful for this. It can be taken apart and done again or glued together and framed. The Discovery Labs laser cutter can make customized puzzles from a picture of your choice. A trinket

Real trinket girlies know that one doesn’t simply go out and pick any old trinket. A trinket collection is carefully thoughtfully curated and sacred. Therefore, a handmade one makes a world of difference. The Discovery Lab has model dry clay and paint that could be used to make a personalized jewelry tray. A picture of you and your loved one and a personalized message can be engraved onto wood with the Discovery Labs 3D laser cutter, and the 3D printer can make fidget toys that can fit nicely on a backpack or carabiner.

Putting your DIY skills to the test this Valentines Day will leave you with an outcome that shines with authenticity. What’s more romantic than loving someone to the point of invention? Using recycled materials also shows love for the planet and you can learn a new skill in the process.