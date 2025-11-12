Understanding “The Life of a Showgirl”, Part 2 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The awaited second part of breaking down The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s latest album, is finally here. The next six tracks have seemingly been the ones sparking more interest in the media based on their lyrics, and rumors of who the songs are directed towards.

“Actually Romantic”

The seventh track on the album floats the message that attention is affection, whether it is ill intended or not. There are plenty of different interpretations of the song and who it is allegedly directed towards, but the initial reaction to the song caused a stan twitter meltdown with the opening verse, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the c–ke’s got you brave.” Without stating any names, fans of singer Charli XCX took “Actually Romantic” to be Swift’s response to Charli’s “Sympathy is a Knife” from her 2024 album, brat. The mention of substances and Swift’s ex ghosting her led listeners to make this connection.

Some have suggested that while the song could be about the British popstar, it could also be about the long standing feud between Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West. It would not be the first time Swift has written a track inspired by the two and their messy history, so I wouldn’t put this idea too far to the side.

Personally, I think the 14 time GRAMMY winner is not specifically calling out one singular person in this track. She has reached a level of unprecedented fame, where the simple mention of her name is guaranteed to spark conversation and grab the attention of people. Media outlets, influencers, and other industry people all know this, leading to the name Taylor Swift constantly circulating. Obviously Swift is aware of this, so I believe this song is a response to everyone using her name for clicks, letting Swift proudly say, using my name only promotes me and my business more, so thanks!

“Wi$h Li$t”

Track 8, “Paper Rings”’s sister? This song discusses all of the luxuries and achievements people in the limelight often desire: an Oscar, Balenciaga shades, yacht life. But Swift couldn’t care less, “I just want you” she sings in the chorus, as if no material item would fulfill her as much as her love for the person she sings about (cough cough Paper Rings). I appreciate her nod to “So High School” as well with “Got me dreaming about a driveway with a basketball hoop” because, well, “He knows how to ball.”

I’ll be honest, this song was not my favorite initially. However, since beginning this deep dive on the album, Swift has released stripped versions of some of the songs, this one included. I personally think it works as a simple ballad, rather than a fully produced pop-song. Her vocals shine through with the piano and give more emotion in the acoustic version, giving me a reason to enjoy the song for its meaning.

“Wood”

This track may have been the one that had Swift saying she combined her past writing styles with infectious beats. She writes using literary devices that we see in folklore and overlays them with a Jackson 5 esque track. Creating a song that is nothing short of pop perfection.

I find humor in Swift’s ability to fully send the double entendre so innocently. I think the influence of this song may lay with “Tay-daughter”, Sabrina Carpenter. Seeing that Carpenter is featured on the title track, I can imagine her risque writing may have worked its way into Swift’s writing. All in all, this is one of my favorite songs on the album. As long as you can listen and recognize the double entendre of superstitions and…the other thing…there’s not much more to discuss about track 9.

“CANCELLED!”

Similar to Father Figure, Swift notes her own power in track 10. She describes this song as her experience with her peers after her famous cancellation in 2016, its “easter egged” with its reputation sounding backing track. Swift says that she is usually the person her friends go to after being a part of some sort of social ostracism. In the release party movie for the album, the singer says that people “just sort of” call her up when they’ve been cancelled because she “gets it.” Swift says the first thing she always tells them is that they’ll be fine, and things blow over, then she invites them to lunch to talk about it.

Some have suggested they believe this song could potentially be about her friendship with Blake Lively during her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, however, I personally do not believe this to be true. The timeline for Swift making this album and the timeline of the lawsuits do not add up. I think this song could allegedly be about her friendship with actress Sophie Turner after her divorce from Joe Jonas. Swift and Turner were seen out to dinner and other events together amidst the public breakup, whilst allegations of a cheating scandal swarmed Turner. All of this is, of course, speculation.

“Honey”

Track 11 is all about the changing of meaning to words when you are in love. The chorus tells of Swift’s past experiences with people calling her “honey” or “sweetheart” and how the terms are often used passive aggressively. They take on a new meaning when a romantic partner begins calling her the pet names, making the singer realize they don’t need to have a negative connotation. “You give it different meaning, ‘cause you mean it when you talk.”

Similar to Wi$h Li$t, I enjoy this song through its acoustic version. There is something about the softness of Swift’s voice when she sings “And when anyone called me ‘lovely’ / They were finding ways not to praise me / But you say it like you’re in awe of me / And you stay until the morning / Honey.” in this version that shows so much more emotion than in the original studio version. It sends a message to the listener that there can be love again after heartbreak, and your perspective on life can change with the right person.

“The Life of a Showgirl” (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Track 12 and the title track encapsulate the showgirl aesthetic for the album that I was expecting for the entire album. The showgirl in the song, Kitty, is fictitious, but the embodiment of what she represents is all too real. The chorus highlights “the life behind the curtain” as Swift would describe it. “The more you play the more that you pay / You’re softer than a kitten so / You don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe / And you’re never gonna wanna.” Swift’s storytelling writing is one of my favorite versions of her writing (shout out “Last Great American Dynasty”) and to end the album with this “story” of stardom was what I was looking for throughout the album.

I do not think it’s any coincidence that she ends her twelfth album similarly to how she ends her eleventh, with songs about the succession of being the “it girl.” In the closing track on The Tortured Poets Department, “Clara Bow”, Swift sings about the comparisons each girl experiences as she is up and coming and she even alludes to the girl who comes after her own moment in the spotlight. To include Sabrina Carpenter then on “The Life of a Showgirl” gives further meaning to the closing track on TTPD. Swift has said that Carpenter is “the ultimate showgirl” and she just had to get her on the album. To give Carpenter the line “And now I make my money being pretty and witty” solidifies Swift’s idea by perfectly encapsulating Carpenter’s brand.

That’s The Life of a Showgirl! After a full month of this album and hearing out different perspectives, I can truly appreciate this album in its entirety. Swift promoted this album as a “peak behind the curtain” and while I was expecting more songs like “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” I was not disappointed with her work in being completely candid and unapologetic.

And since no one asked, here is my ranking of tracks in order from most favorite to least:

The Fate of Ophelia Father Figure Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Wood Ruin the Friendship Eldest Daughter The Life of a Showgirl Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t CANCELLED! Honey

Citations: