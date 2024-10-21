Try Being A Tourist In Your Own City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

I would like to declare myself Boston’s biggest fan. I know, I know, many would say that’s a big declaration and probably not truthful, but I stand my ground. As a Boston transplant, I should be president of the Boston Tourism Board. My whole life, I’ve been visiting Cape Cod almost every summer and would spend a day in Boston for the trip. When I realized there was an option to move here for college, I jumped on the chance -I made Boston my whole goal. It was helpful that Emmanuel had the exact major that I was looking for. It made me fall in love with Boston even more.

From that description, it is probably pretty clear that Boston is my favorite city. Every weekend, I love walking around and experiencing new things that this wonderful city has to offer. After living here for a year, sure I’m still getting used to being here but none of the excitement has worn off. Often we forget that we live in such a tourist city and as residents of Boston we take the fun tourist stuff for granted. But as your self-declared #1 Boston fan, I would love to suggest my favorite tourist activities. Sometimes it is fun to play tourist and be a visitor to your own city. It makes the mundane feel new.

Here are my top ten tourist activities in Boston…

The Freedom Trail

Do you ever spend time in the Boston Common and see a person dressed up in very outdated clothes dragging along a horde of tourists? Living in Boston is your chance to walk in the footsteps of the founding fathers and engage in some of the best history that this country has to offer. Marked by big bronze medallions on the street is the Freedom Trail. Best known for the burial ground that hosts Paul Revere, Samuel Adams, and John Hancock, (just to name a few)and the old state house. The Freedom Trail takes you along a wide range of historic landmarks. At only an hour long (if guided) or a mile, the Freedom Trail is an easy way to transport yourself back in history and explore.

Mike’s Pastries

Mike’s Pastries is iconic. It’s the pastry shop that tourists rave about, the white box and line that wraps around the corner. People seem to always be there. Locals like to argue that Mikes Pasty is overrated or overhyped but I would like to disagree. There is a reason that the tourists keep coming back, and I challenge you to fall into the trap. Go indulge in the spectacle of big white boxes, and stand in a line that may be long but VERY speedy. Pretend to be a tourist, it’s fun and one of your only chances to see the city with fresh eyes. While I can agree that it is overpriced, I’m not one to turn down one of Mike’s cannolis. And as a bonus, it’s cash only so it’s basically free.

Boston Public Library courtyard

You definitely know the Boston Public Library for the amazing courtyard that opens up in the center of the BPL, but have you ever spent a moment just sitting there? Many tourists gawk at the beautiful architecture, but I doubt they spend time just sitting there. While yes, the BPL is an exciting place to get some studying done, I offer the idea of just relaxing there. Bring a book, bring a game, bring your friends, and spend the afternoon soaking up the sun (hopefully) and people-watching.

Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market

Quincy Markey hosts a large number of Boston restaurants. From clam chowder to Regina Pizzeria, you can always find something that you’re in the mood for. Along with most things in Boston, Faneuil Hall is a historic landmark dating back to the founding fathers. Host to a number of speeches by figures like John Adams and James Otis, this monument is a fantastic way to spend a meal and walk in the founding father’s footsteps. Even if you’re not a fan of history, this location is a great way to escape campus and especially escape dining hall food. Located right down the street from the Government Center T station, it’s a very easy destination from Emmanuel.

Walk around Harvard

Some people spend their whole lives wishing to see this monumental location. For us, it’s an easy T ride to Cambridge. With a sprawling campus and gorgeous brick buildings, Harvard is the perfect place just to wander and explore. See the famous Harvard library and sit in their many quads, Harvard is a nice break from the city. I would also suggest joining a tour. A tour is a nice way to see the many corners of the campus and learn the history that has kept people coming for generations.

Tour Fenway Park

Finally, a tourist activity that you might never think of. We all know that Fenway Park is one of the best stadiums in the country to see a ball game, but did you know you can tour the stadium? The Fenway Park tours are open all year round and available to the public. Learn the history of this iconic stadium and get to see it with few to no people! If you are an avid baseball fan or just like the iconic structure, go be a tourist and see it.

Prudential top floor

Boston’s version of the Empire State Building. While the price does not seem worth it, this is your best chance to see Boston from a bird’s eye view. From 360-degree views, all year long the View Boston exhibits is open to the public. The top of Prudential holds both an inside and outside observation deck and a small restaurant tucked on the corner. My other favorite detail is that you get to see the actual size of the Prudential Letter. They are so much larger than they appear from the ground. I can firmly say that wherever you stand, you are guaranteed a view that otherwise you would never see. I even challenge you to try and find Emmanuel College from the top!

Beacon Hill

Beacon Hill is another way to visit the past. Lit by old gas lamps and paved with brick, Beacon Hill is the perfect way to explore an old city. Shopping, bookstores, and restaurants line the main street, but if you walk off the busy path you can find the cutest homes. Acorn Street, which is argued to be one of the most photographed streets in the United States, allows you to reminisce about what colonial Boston once was. The cobblestones need strategic balance to walk on and you have to remember to be quiet as this is private residential. However, Acorn Street is still a must-see!

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

What used to be the residence of American art collector and philanthropist Isabella’s Stewart Gardner is now a museum open to the public. With 3 floors of art, each room has a different focus. From Chinese room dividers to Roman baths, you can find artifacts from all over the world. The massive courtyard in the center is the perfect place to sit and read or have a photoshoot. It’s also worth noting that the museum is home to the biggest art heist in history. While the culprit has never been officially determined, the frames of missing pieces still hang on the walls, even over 30 years later. Many people only hear stories about the heist but living here we are able to walk in the footsteps of the night it happened. With the museum located two blocks away and free tickets available, everyone should take this chance to explore fantastic and maximalist galleries.

The Duck Tour

A Duck Tour is by far one of the best ways to experience the city. You get a wacky tour guide who is way too obsessed and some of the best unknown facts about Boston. From land to sea, the duck tour covers 80 minutes of what you can find in Boston. You get to see all the best monuments and then a view of the Charles River that you may never get otherwise. While it does cost a pretty penny, the Duck Tour is one to splurge on. Also, a bonus, you may even get to drive the boat! A reminder though that the Duck Tours end around Thanksgiving, so get quacking soon.