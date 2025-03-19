This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

In honor of Women’s History Month I have been doing a lot of reflecting on the women in my life that shaped me into who I am. Naturally, my mind immediately brings me to my mom, Kelly. She is the most resilient, caring, hard working woman and it goes without saying that I am blessed to call her my mother. Despite the left hooks that life throws her, she is always standing her ground, refusing to be knocked down. She is the type of person to answer your 2am phone call and just chat because you can’t sleep. Without any questions, she will welcome you into her house and make you feel at home, even in the darkest times. She’ll cry to Pixar movies and sing One Direction with you in the car. She is who I will always run to when I feel like my world is falling apart. I can only pray that I can be half of the woman, and even just an ounce of a mother that my mom is.

I then think about my grandmothers, who I call Nannie and Grammie. They radiate the utmost amount of love for their grandchildren. Gram will invite you over for dinner when she knows you’re home alone and cook your favorite meal. Nannie will take you shopping and buy you ice cream just because she “hasn’t spent money on you in a while.” They know exactly what you need, often before you even realize it. They will send you care packages when you’ve been away at school for months with your favorite cookies, and give you the tightest hug when you finally come home. Because of them, I try to live my life in a way that spreads the kind of love they show me because there is no love like the love from my beautiful grandmothers, and the world needs more of it.

My mind moves on to my mom’s sisters and how I am forever indebted by their support. My Aunt Kara, who will make sure you are okay after an earthquake (that you didn’t even know happened) has taught me that you have to live in the moment and feel through your feelings, but always remember things turn out how they are supposed to. And she will never fail to remind you that she loves you. Aunt Katie, who has taught me in order to love your life, you have to live it. She sparked my passion for wanting to see the world, and encourages my plans for the future, no matter how wild they may get. Finally, my Aunt Kasey who’s empathy and passion for helping others is contagious. It is because of Kasey I know I want to be a special education teacher. Watching how she handles a classroom and loves her students like they are her own children is inspiring to say the least, and it makes me so excited to have my own classroom. I am proud to say that I carry a piece of my aunts with me in my everyday life, and I couldn’t think of three better women to look up to.

I am beyond lucky to also have a woman I’ve grown up with who has taught me so much in such little time, my very first best friend and my cousin, Gianna. She is my reminder that you have to appreciate life, and you have to be proud of yourself through it all. Gigi is the strongest person I know and she has shown me that there can, and will be, sunlight after the tunnel and that you do not have to rely on just yourself to get there.

It is weird to think that you can look up to someone who is six years younger than you, but I do to my younger cousin Allie. Watching her grow into a young woman and experience the trials and tribulations of middle school reminds me to take a step back and not take life so seriously. She also serves as a reminder that being unapologetically yourself is rewarding. She is the coolest 13 year old I know and it is because she does not care what you think of her, and she will tell you how it is. I think we all can be a little more like Allie, I know I’m trying to be.

Moving away from my blood-related family, I owe a lot to my chosen family. Kaylie, my brother’s girlfriend, has shown me what it is like to have a big sister. Growing up as the youngest and only girl in my family definitely had its highs and lows. I am lucky enough to call my two older brothers my best friends, but there are just some things that only a girl could understand, and Kaylie fills that missing piece for me. From the first moment I met her, she has never made me feel as just her boyfriend’s little sister. She has treated me like a friend, listened to my rants about whatever drama I have going on, and helped me pick out outfits. Everything I wished for as a little girl. On top of all of this, she is an amazing mother. She loves every ounce of her daughter, and it is one of the most beautiful things to witness.

Lastly, and most certainly not least, I owe my life to my best friends. The girls I’ve met through elementary and high school, softball, through concerts, twitter, and Her Campus, I would not be the woman I am today without you. All of my jokes, my mannerisms, the stories I’ll tell my kids, I thank you for them.

And to the girls I’ve met since coming to college, you have changed my life forever. I do not think I truly knew love before I met you. Ash, Nora, Cheyenne, Eden, Sadie, Malia, and Ada, you saved me. You are all the reasons why I will look back on my time in college and proudly say it was the best time of my life. I am eternally grateful.

To the women who have shaped me, thank you.