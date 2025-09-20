The Unfiltered World of Corinna Fulgieri

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tik Tok has become a place that offers highly polished content including perfect lighting, sponsorships, and whatever the newest aesthetic is. The influencers that fit this mold are usually the ones who gain significant followings. However, Corinna Fulgieri has fostered a very dedicated fan base of over 500K followers based on her raw, unedited, and chaotic content. But how did she get to this point?

Corinna posts about anything and everything, and this comes through in her posting schedule which is often more than 10 videos within the span of an hour. She seems to follow the mindset of quantity over quality, which is what makes her so unique to the platform. Her first video to reach 1 million views was a video of her walking backwards down a mountain (really, a set of stairs) to the Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide”. Clearly not worried about production value, viewers became drawn to the randomness and unseriousness of this video. Shortly after began her “stubbed finger saga”, a sequence of videos after she stubbed her finger, which ended up being some of her most popular content. In response to these very dramatic videos, her fans from around the world sat and watched around roughly 50 videos to show their support. Nearly six months later, her comment section is still filled with quotes and jokes regarding this travesty. Clearly, her fan base shows a whole new level of loyalty which in turn created this huge community. Many people have referred to her as a “comfort creator” because most of her videos are positive and are all authentic. To her audience, she is normalizing that we all have our little quirks and we should not be ashamed of them.

While it has not been the focus of her channel, Corinna has been open about her diagnosis of Cornelia de Lange syndrome. This is a rare genetic disorder that affects facial appearances, can cause growth delays, and increases developmental and intellectual differences. Corinna has been very open and proud of her progress through different therapies, attending school, and most recently working as a teacher aid. This diagnosis is just another way she is breaking through norms and showing that you can still be your authentic best self regardless of labels.

Through trials and tribulations, Corinna is showing the world what it’s like to be authentic, and with a supportive audience at her back, the sky is the limit for this breakout creator.