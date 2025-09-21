Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pictures of Leaves
The Soundtrack of Fall

Amiee Llanos Student Contributor, Emmanuel College
To many people, making playlists is a simple task that doesn’t take much thought—But to me,  creating a playlist is so much more. It’s a way to capture a moment in time through sound, and  this is especially true for the seasons. Without my playlists, walks would feel ordinary and dull.  But when I listen to music, the walk transforms into a memory with its own soundtrack. Fall is the season that demands a precisely constructed playlist. This is the kind of playlist that feels like  warm apple cider paired with soft snickerdoodle cookies or walking to the Boston Commons in  your favorite sweater and jeans. For me, three songs capture the feeling of autumn better than  anything else: “The Ghost in You” by The Psychedelic Furs, “The First Taste” by Fiona Apple,  and “Perfect” by The Smashing Pumpkins. 

While I could have chosen almost any of the Psychedelic Furs songs into my playlist, “The  Ghost in You” is my ultimate fall track. When I first heard the song, it instantly took me back to  a chilly October evening walking home from school. The song has a dreamy electronic sound  that blends in with the moody and eerie autumn atmosphere. The core of the song is the lingering  memory of a lost love, a “ghost” that haunts the narrator. It brings beautiful lyrics with a  bittersweet meaning. While time may pass for the narrator, the memories of this “ghost” stays  with them and the best times and worst times will never fade away. This is why the song is  distinctly autumnal, as it is a reminder that fall beauty is fleeting and soon you will be left with  the “ghost” of fall. 

On the other hand, Fiona Apple’s “The First Taste” brings a different sound and feeling  compared to “The Ghost in You”, but it fits the season in its own way. Apple’s voice brings a raw  and longing feeling that is perfect for the season. Fall is the time when you crave warmth and  comfort for people around you. The song is intimate, and it is almost like we are comforting  Apple while she confesses her deepest and most raw feelings. This allows you to truly sit with  the song and feel it. The instrumental perfectly fits her voice in an ethereal way and gives off a  vulnerable and otherworldly feeling. The song doesn’t just represent the coziness of fall, but also  the yearning of experience and relationships that heighten in the fall.

Like The Psychedelic Furs, The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Perfect” hits me with nostalgia during  every listen. On the surface, the song is sweet but there is a sadness underneath, like reminiscing  on a memory that will never come back. This is what fall feels like to me—beautiful, but  fleeting. The song reminds me of growing up and realizing that moments like this will not last  forever. On campus, this feeling is constant whether it is new classes or new friends, there is an understanding that these moments will not be here forever. The song specifically reminds me of  days out with friends, wearing our best outfits, and walking around Coolidge Corner. Like the  song, I find myself clinging to every moment in the first semester of school, because I know that  they are slowly slipping away. Whenever I listen to it, I am reminded of how perfect the first semester is or how perfect Boston looks in fall. It also captures a strange feeling of  bittersweetness, where I can be both happy and sad at the same time. It reminds me that the  present is more meaningful than memories. 

Together, these songs form a soundtrack that goes with my beloved memories. And while most  people treat it like a list of random songs, I see them as songs that will stay with me for the rest  of my life and send me back to fall whenever I hear them.

