The Importance Of Getting Out Of Your Comfort Zone

For as long as I can remember, I always knew I wanted to go into the medical field. Even in middle school, I thought I knew exactly the path that I needed to take to get there (yes, I really did think it would be that easy). What I was not prepared for was the imposter syndrome that would soon take over my every thought. Everything I thought I knew or wanted was tested as soon as I entered my first semester at Emmanuel as a double major in biology and psychology. I quickly realized I would have to step out of my comfort zone to achieve what I have always wanted to.

One of the first experiences I had here was realizing that to make friends I had to leave my room. In the first 48 hours I remember my roommate and I just bed rotting watching our own shows, and then we had an intervention and decided we needed to join the real world. It’s never been easy for me to make friends. After staying in the same school system for 13 years I never really had to. But after joining clubs and activities that I would not have prior, I have built an amazing support system of peers and mentors that have helped me tremendously with the college adjustment period. Having this support system is crucial to helping remain motivated and having encouragement during the hard times.

Speaking of clubs, what inspired me to write this article was becoming involved with Her Campus. As a STEM girl I have never been good at writing, and truthfully, it definitely still needs work. But I knew that I needed something that could just be for me and for my enjoyment, without the pressure of feeling like it had to go on the resume for med school. Through these last few months, I have found a group of people to laugh with every single week, and for me it’s just enough to feel loved and supported. It’s becoming increasingly important to do things for me that I may not be the best at, but I simply enjoy.

Something I learned during my junior year of high school is that it is okay to ask for help. This could mean something different for anybody. At the time, this was getting extra help for my honors precalculus class. During that time period I was ashamed of needing help with something that felt like everybody else could do. In the long run it was very helpful, not only for my grade but for my mindset as well. Going into college I have been able to ask for help whenever needed which has allowed me to strengthen my academics. In the end I have learned that knowing that you need help and asking/accepting it is one of the smartest things that you can do.

Maybe going out of your comfort zone simply means putting yourself out there. Applying for the jobs or internships that you might not feel like you are worthy of. Asking somebody on a date without the fear of rejection. Reaching out to you in class, friend and going to get coffee together. It could be big or small but going out of your comfort zone is the only way that you will grow.