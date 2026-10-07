The Concert Hangover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend, I went to Zach Bryan at Gillette Stadium. A country concert in October definitely was something I was hesitant about, but it was worth the cold.

This was something I was looking forward to this whole year. Now that it happened I am feeling disappointed thinking to myself “now what?” I would argue that is one of the worst feelings the morning after the concert when you realize it is all over.

Concerts are an expensive hobby-not only the ticket but transportation, outfit, if you go out to eat, etc! But, we find ourselves spending the time and money to have these experiences. You are not only paying for a few hours of music, but for the excitement, experience, and memory. In a way, the concert experience starts long before the artist even steps on stage.

This was my second time seeing Zach Bryan in concert, and as the months got closer, the more excited I got. The first time I saw his show, I was not as sad afterward. But, as I have gotten older, the more I have appreciated the value of concerts. Especially if you go to an artist more than once like I have with Zach Bryan, the more dedicated you are to their music.

Part of the sadness and disappointment comes from knowing that the exact experience can only happen once. Even with seeing the artist more than once, it is a different setlist, venue, different company with you etc.

Sometimes, the post concert blues may be due to not having another concert planned. The experience of hearing the music I love, hearing it live is definitely worth the feeling the next morning. I guess the solution to this sadness is to start looking for the next concert.