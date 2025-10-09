The Beginning of “Baddies With a Fork”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, my good friend Maryssa and I had a conversation in which we both felt the need to get off campus and explore the city of Boston more often. It is easy to get in the habit of rotting in bed or frequenting a favorite spot on campus. We felt that there were so many spots that we had saved on Tik Tok that we would love to visit.

This led to the birth of “Baddies With a Fork”. We decided that at least once a week, we would visit a place around the city to try a new coffee, sandwich, or dessert spot. This felt like a good way to be a tourist in our own city. Our page might even include special guests! Although light hearted, this page has a deeper meaning of friendship and connection.

Our first post featured us trying Blank Street, known for their specialty coffee. I got a Banana Bread latte and Maryssa got the Daydream latte. We also made a stop one street over to Levain Bakery. We both got a favorite cookie and gave it a rating. This trip also led us to stopping by the Boston Public Library to get library cards and check out all that the library had to offer. This did not make the video but was a part of our initial plan of taking advantage of all that the city has to offer. This is our third year at Emmanuel, but there is so much we have yet to discover in this big city.



Some places that may be featured in our future videos include Greystone, Brick Street Bagels, The Scoop N Scootery, and Sunny Girls. This list is constantly changing so be sure to follow us @baddies.w.a.fork on Tik Tok to see where we end up!