The Beginners Guide to Thrifting

As a college student trying to save money, buying new clothes from my favorite name brand stories is not always doable. To save money, thrifting has become one of my favorite hobbies. Thrifting allows me to find closet staples and unique statement pieces on a budget and take a break from the stress college can bring! If you have never tried thrifting before I highly recommend it and here is my beginner’s guide to thrifting.

#1: Location

There are many places to thrift throughout Boston. My favorite being the Goodwill at 1010 Harrison Ave in Roxbury. This goodwill is about a 40-minute walk from the Emmanuel campus. Another thrift store is the Goodwill on Commonwealth Ave, by BU. I prefer the one in Roxbury as it is much bigger than the one on Commonwealth, but both are great locations. Goodwill is your classic thrift store with shirts for $2 and pants for $8. Boston also has several curated vintage stores such as The Garment District in Cambridge, 2nd Street in Coolidge Corner and Vivant Vintage on Newbury Street. These stores have pricier items, usually $15+, but are much more curated than Goodwills. Here you can get high quality leather jackets, statement tops, vintage denim and sterling silver jewelry. Lastly Vintage Clothing Pop-Ups are popular among college students and are usually held by Select markets. These Pop-Ups have over 50+ vendors selling everything from cheap $5 clothing bins, y2k going out tops, watches and vintage handbags. These events always have live music and overall, a great vibe and place to go clothes hunting with your friends. These Pop-Ups are held throughout the greater Boston Area. Depending on your style and budget, there are many places to go on your first thrifting adventure.

#2: Mindset

If it is your first time thrifting, I recommend going in with an open mindset. Section out a couple of hours of your day, get a sweet little drink to sip on and put on your favorite music while you roam the aisles. I always like to do a quick walk through the store to see how items are organized before going to a specific section. I find tops easiest to look for so I usually start there. Be open to what pieces catch your eye, you might be surprised at what you might find! You might pick up something you would not normally reach for, but thrifting is the best time to spice up your wardrobe. While thrifting can be overwhelming at times, I always like to remind myself that this experience is all for fun! You might come out with a whole new closet or nothing at all, but the search is what thrifting is all about.

#3: Miscellaneous

Here are some quick miscellaneous tips:

Wear tight fighting clothes (Ex. Tank top and spandex under a sweatshirt), so you can try on the clothes to make sure it fits before you buy Put any item of clothing that interests you in your cart and do a try on everything before checking out. Don’t be afraid to go in sections you may not normally go in. The men section usually have better graphic tees and some shirts in the kids’ section can make great baby tees. Double check clothes for stains and rips. Always wash your clothes before wearing and sanitize your hands when you leave At goodwill, the clothes have distinct color tags on them. On certain days, these tags mean the clothes are 50% off! If you know how to sew or use a sewing machine, do not be afraid to hem or customize your clothes. Even if you do not know how to sew, cutting off the collar of a graphic t-shirt can turn a simple tee into a cute off the shoulder top. If you know you are looking for clothes for an event you might only wear once (Ex. Halloween), go thrift it! A fantastic way to save money and reduce consumption!

I hope these tips help you in your thrift experience. As someone who wants to give my wardrobe new life and feel more like me, thrifting has been my favorite way to find unique pieces and explore my style. Happy thrifting!