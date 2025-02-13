This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

Coming off of two unforgettable Bachelor Nation seasons, Grant Ellis has some pretty big shoes to fill as the 29th man to take on the role of The Bachelor. During the premiere, we were introduced to the 25 contestants competing for Grant’s heart. While many fan favorites were established, seven women walked away without roses, leaving viewers compelled to stick around for the following week’s episode.

Episode 2 consisted of two different group dates and the first one-on-one date. We watched as the first group of girls kicked off the episode by battling it out on the basketball court for the title of MVP. Chloie, the 28 year old sweetheart who stole fans’ hearts in the premiere, won the title and got to take home Grant’s high school letterman jacket. However, the basketball date did not go exactly as planned. Zoe, the 27 year old tech engineer from Virginia, stole Grant away during the Slam Dunk competition portion of the outing. The other women expressed their anger for the situation, and their emotions carried high into the evening. Zoe interrupted both Juliana and Alli Jo during their individual conversations with Grant later that night, causing an outburst between the women. Alli Jo called Zoe out for her “disrespect” and everyone had a lot to say about the whole ordeal in their confessionals. After the dust had settled, Grant presented the group date rose to Natalie who’s kindness captured his attention earlier on.

The episode then carries over to the one-on-one date between Grant and Alexe, who received the first impression rose during the premiere. The pair met at a mall after its closing hours, and were allowed to play games, shop, and even lay on the beds in a mattress store. Alexe and Grant showed lots of chemistry during the fun portion of their date, and even more when they sat together and shared a heart-to-heart conversation. Grant presented Alexe with a rose at the end of the date, securing her spot for week 3.

Grant was then sent on his way to the second group date of the week. This half of the contestants were taken to a performing venue, where they were created by musical artist, Mario. The girls were then told that they would be performing their own song for Grant later that night, sending shock waves through the entire group. As night fell, guests piled into the venue with excitement. Grant kicked off the set list by performing a song he wrote for the ladies. Then all attention was on the women, who’s acts got lots of laughs from viewers. Carolina, the 29 year old from Puerto Rico, won the competition, and shared a steamy makeout with Grant on the stage. The group then returned back to the Bachelor mansion, where lots of tears were shed during the women’s confessionals and their alone time with Grant.

Cutting to the rose ceremony, tensions were high between the contestants. Grant sent home four women: Rebekah, Ella, Vicky, and Allyshia. Viewers were shocked by Allyshia’s failure to receive a rose because she had such an outstanding first week with Grant. Fans are now speculating that something suspicious went down behind the scenes. The episode ended with the exit interviews of the four rose-less women, keeping everyone on edge for next week’s rose ceremony.