The 3 Best Podcasts Every Girl Needs in Her Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

As the new year begins, you might be wondering what content is worth your time. Some people aren’t big on podcasts, while others can’t get enough of them. Personally, I love them.

Looking back at my yearly Spotify Wrapped, I realized that a few podcasts carried me through the highs and lows of the year. Whether I was having a bad day, a great day, or just going about my routine, these shows became my go-to for tuning out the noise without feeling overstimulated or lost in a daydream. After much trial and error, I’ve narrowed it down to the top three podcasts every girl should start listening to.

I broke them into three categories: Self-Help, Philosophy, and fun. These podcasts are must-listens.

For the Girls Podcast

For the Girls is hosted by Victoria Alario and offers advice and guidance for women. New episodes drop every Monday, with bonus Flashback Friday episodes sprinkled in.

Victoria has seriously gotten me through heartbreaks, moments of self-doubt, and everything in between. Her tone and energy feel like the older sister everyone dreams of having someone who offers real, unfiltered advice while lifting you up. She covers topics like dating and relationships, self-reflection, entrepreneurship, work ethic, friendships, and everyday life struggles. Her mission is to help women become more confident, stop settling for less, and truly believe they can have it all.

You can listen to For the Girls on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Anything Goes is hosted by Emma Chamberlain, where she openly shares anything that is on her mind, hence the title. New episodes typically drop on Thursdays and Sundays, making it the perfect show to add to your weekly routine.

Sometimes Emma gets philosophical, diving into deeper topics, while other times, she effortlessly shares random, relatable stories. This podcast is one of those easy escapes perfect for winding down, getting homework done, or going for a walk. It feels like having a casual, comforting chat with a friend who just gets it. Whether the conversation is deep or totally random, Emma is that girl who makes you feel like you’re never alone.

You can listen to Anything Goes on Spotify, Audible, and Apple Podcasts.

Giggly Squad with Paige Desorbo and Hannah Berner

Giggly Squad is hosted by Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, where they hilariously make fun of everything including themselves. New episodes drop regularly, so be ready to giggle!

Paige and Hannah’s friendship started on Summer House, and from there, their shared love of laughter turned into an entire podcast. These two are like the friends you get paired with in class; the ones you look forward to seeing every day because you just know you’re not getting any work done, but you are going to be laughing non-stop.

If you’re looking to brighten your day or start your morning off right, Giggly Squad is the ultimate mood booster. They chat about random events, pop culture, and, most importantly, they never take themselves too seriously. With Paige’s girly, fashion-forward Italian energy and Hannah’s athletic, edgy Italian vibe, you’re in for the most entertaining hour of your day.

You can listen to Giggly Squad on Spotify, iheart, Acast, and Apple Podcasts.

With these three amazing podcasts, you’ll always have a background of encouragement, soothing conversation, and fun energy to carry with you. Whether you’re an avid podcast listener or just testing the waters, these shows offer a chance to escape the outside world for a bit and immerse yourself in the stories and perspectives of inspiring women.

Though each podcast has its own unique style, they all share a common thread, strong, confident women who are redefining what it means to be heard. They effortlessly challenge outdated narratives of what women “should” be, proving that we can be anything we want. As a loyal listener, I can genuinely say these women have shaped me in ways I never expected. Their conversations offer advice, laughter, and a sense of connection that feels like free access to a supportive, unfiltered sisterhood.

So, take this as your sign to explore, find your favorites, and let these podcasts become the voices that inspire, entertain, and uplift you.