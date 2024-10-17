Subservience Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

On Saturday, I went home for the weekend. One of the activities my parents and I did was watch the movie Subservience. We watched it at home through Amazon Prime and ate popcorn and almond M&M’s. The movie was about a father named Nick (played by Michele Morrone, aka the only reason why I’m watching this movie) who is struggling to take care of both of his kids while his wife, Maggie, (played by Madeline Zima) is at the hospital. Through his daughter, Isla’s request, he bought an AI human-based robot, whom they called Alice (played by Megan Fox). At first, it seems like Alice is going to be a great help, but as more time passes, Nick realizes Alice may not be as much of a benefit as she seemed at first.

In my opinion, I can see things from both sides. Alice really did seem like she wanted the best for Nick’s family. The problem with that is that she was basically trying to replace Maggie because she was “trying to do what’s best for Nick” since he’s her primary programmer. It was so creepy when she made Nick believe she was Maggie by using her voice. I’m not going to give out any more spoilers!

The movie itself is a sci-fi/science-fiction movie revolving around artificial intelligence. AI is still a subject that we are exploring in our society. Currently, we have ChatGPT, a lot of AI art generators, and I’ve even seen AI covers of songs on YouTube. I use ChatGPT and art generators for fun, but I haven’t figured out how to do the AI covers yet. But I think it’s gonna be a long time before we’re advanced enough to get projects like Alice.