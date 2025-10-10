Sofia’s “Not-So-Scary” Fall Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall officially upon us, it is finally that time of year again where we can settle onto our couches with fluffy blankets and turn on the tv in preparation to watch a fall-themed film. However, within the autumnal season, a plethora of movies revolving around the season often fall into the horror film category, which is something I often have a hard time with. As a big fan of fall and a not-so-big fan of horror, it can sometimes be difficult to find movies that don’t end up scarring you for life or at least giving you nightmares for a week. But as an avid movie enjoyer and autumn enthusiast, I have decided to compile a list of my favorite fall films to watch during fall that are sure to leave you with comfort rather than fright.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

As a classic Halloween film, “Hocus Pocus” is certainly one of my favorite fall films. Set in Salem, Massachusetts, “Hocus Pocus” follows the adventures of Max Dennison, his sister Dani, and their friend Alison as they accidentally summon the historical witches, the Sanderson Sisters, on Halloween. I find this movie brings me immense fall vibes for numerous reasons. The obvious one would be that it is clearly set within the season, however I’m also a fan of the “film grain” look of the 1990s and early 2000s, which I think captures the vibes of autumn perfectly. I also appreciate that this is a Halloween movie that doesn’t rely solely on scare and horror factors, making this a top pick for me every year. This film is wonderful for all ages to enjoy, and for anyone interested in watching, you can find the film on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Despite what its title may suggest, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is not all about being scary, and is definitely one of my favorite watches of the season. More considered a musical comedy (in my opinion, at least), this film follows the story of Brad and Janet, a couple whose car breaks down and they are forced to seek help from the inhabitants of the Frankenstein Place, and madness ensues. This film is not only a cult-classic to fans of Halloween, but also for fans of pieces of queer, campy media. And despite its share of controversy for LGBTQ+ character portrayals, a beloved halloween character also makes its appearance within this film in the form of Dr. Frank N. Furter, a queer scientist played by Tim Curry who has crawled his way into the hearts of fans and viewers alike.

While there are some horror elements to this film, I tend to find that they are not entirely unwatchable or incredibly disturbing, with a lot of them being overshadowed by the musical numbers and other more impactful scenes. I would definitely recommend this as a more “mature film” to audiences as well, as there are many topics either portrayed or discussed that are not exactly fit for younger audiences. But regardless, this film is sure to get you more in the Halloween spirit, and can be found for streaming on Hulu.

The Adventures Ichabod & Mr. Toad (1949)

This forgotten Disney film has been a classic in my household for years, and I’m incredibly excited to recommend it to a broader audience here. Released in 1949, “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad” is one of Disney’s many anthology films, following the two stories of Mr. Toad and Ichabod Crane. The former’s story is a heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure, as its title suggests. The story is based on the book “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahme, follows J. Thaddeus Toad, often referred to as Toad or Mr. Toad during the film, and how he has been framed from stealing a motor car, and his other woodland friends need to help him clear his innocence and reclaim what was once his. I find this portion of the film to be entertaining for all ages, and has an overall good moral of the story for younger audiences. I also enjoy the early style of Disney animation that is showcased within the film, giving a vintage and cozy vibe that is bound to put you in the autumnal mood.

The second part of this anthology, on the other hand, is certainly more fit for fall. Based on short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving this portion of the film follows the character Ichabod Crane, who has recently moved to the colonial village and faces troubles with some of its inhabitants. And after a Halloween party at the house of his love interest, Ichabod’s trip home goes awry with an unexpected appearance from a Halloween myth. Personally, I enjoy this segment a little more than I enjoy that of Mr. Toad’s story, mainly because I enjoy Bing Crosby’s narration skills. I also like that this segment of the film features more classical Disney elements, including a few musical numbers that move the story along. My favorite of these numbers would have to be “The Headless Horseman” sung by Bing Crosby, which really becomes an earworm after the first watch. This movie is absolutely intended for audiences of all ages, and can be found on Disney+ for streaming.

Knives Out (2019)

While I typically find myself watching “Knives Out” around Thanksgiving, this film is an absolute must watch for me when autumn comes around in general. The film follows the family of Harlan Thrombley, a crime novelist who is believed to have been murdered after his 85th birthday. Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig), arrives to investigate the murder, and learns that there are many underlying motives for who could have committed the crime. This mystery film is one of my favorite movies of all time, however I primarily find myself watching it during fall because the film is set during that season, and it really just puts me in a autumn mood.

Craig’s performance within the film is wonderful and captivating, however Ana De Armas deserves an abundance of credit for her stellar performance as Marta Cabrera, which I find was just perfect. I would also be doing this film an incredible disservice if I did not talk about Chris Evans’ performance as Ransom Drysdale. While Evans is mostly known for playing more heroic characters, he is fabulous at portraying more sinister figures, and I think this film is a perfect display of his range. This move is also the source of the iconic picture of Chris Evans in a cableknit sweater, which I think is more than convincing if you’re still on the fence about watching this. This movie also contains very little horror elements, which makes it even better for me and others who may be reluctant to the genre. Complete with scenes filmed on old New England mansions, the autumn attire the cast is dressed in, and the overall fall vibes that the film exudes, I feel that “Knives Out” is a perfect movie for the season, and it can currently be found on Amazon Prime for streaming.

The Addams Family Saga (1991, 1993)

“The Addams Family” films are another one of my favorites when it comes to fall or Halloween centered movies, and with little to no scary elements, I think they are a must watch. The first film in the series, “The Addams Family”, centers around the Addams’ as a long lost family member returns to the clan, however his return may turn out to be one big con to obtain the family fortune. “The Addams Family Values”, on the other hand, is the second film within the saga, focusing on the family as they endure numerous changes with new family members who may not be what they seem. While the plots to both of these films may seem a bit similar, I feel it just adds to the charm of the series, however I can assure you all that they do contain plenty of differences. While the first film focuses more on the character of Uncle Fester, the second adaptation focuses more on the children, Wednesday and Pugsley, as they adapt to life with a new sibling.

Out of the two, I find myself enjoying “The Addams Family Values” much more than I enjoy the first installation of the series. Maybe it’s because I’m a sucker for sequels, but I just find myself drifting back to it every year. While I enjoy that the first film mainly takes place on the Addams estate and their surroundings, the sequel decides to put the two older Addams children somewhere more unfamiliar: a summer camp. I know it sounds corny but I think this was a great decision, considering it gives the children more depth and allows them to have their own separate story without relying on the rest of the family.

In terms of villainy, the films’ villains have similar motives, with each going after the Addams Family’s fortune. While the original film’s villains are dynamic and incredibly sinister, I once again have to prefer to sequel’s. “The Addams Family Values” introduces us to quite possibly one of my favorite movie villains of all time, Debbie Jellinsky, played by Joan Cusack. Debbie is an absolute treasure when it comes to villainy, and I just can’t help but love her character despite her actions. She is truly the driving force of her film and is now being recognized as a Halloween icon, and rightfully so. I’m not going to exactly give away her antics, so I’ll let you all figure those out on your own.

For anyone interested in viewing these films, they can be found for streaming on Paramount+ and Tubi.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

A staple in the film career of director Wes Anderson, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is another perfect movie for fall. Complete with scenes filled with warm, comforting tones of color and created in the stylings of nostalgic stop-motion animation, this movie is definitely the pinnacle of the season for me. With the voice talents of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and other stars, the movie follows the titular character of Mr. Fox (voiced by Clooney) and many of his other woodland friends as they contemplate their animal urges and try to outsmart the nearby farmers.

I thoroughly enjoy this film not only for its fall vibes, but also for its story, which I think is as compelling as it is entertaining. I also happen to enjoy the film’s score, which perfectly accompanies the story itself, as well as the overall simplicity of the scenes and dialogue. This is indeed a common theme for Anderson that I personally enjoy, so it’s no surprise that another one of his films has found its way onto this list. But regardless, this movie also has no horror elements, making it another comforting and enjoyable film to watch this season. This recommendation can currently be found on Disney+ for those interested in streaming.

Harry Potter Films (2001-2011)

When talking about staple fall films, it would be a sin to not include the “Harry Potter” film series. While all of the films differ greatly in their plots, they each follow the titular character of Harry Potter as he navigates the wizarding world, complete with wizarding schools and evil wizard characters. I will admit, I am not the biggest Harry Potter fan in the world, but I can’t deny that these films feel right to be watched during the fall. With the themes of back-to-school and everyone wearing their scarves and cloaks throughout the halls of Hogwarts, it’s almost impossible not to think of fall when thinking of the beloved series

In terms of horror elements, I don’t think that these films are too scary at all. However there are lots of death scenes throughout the series as well as other heavy subjects discussed or portrayed, so viewer discretion is advised. But with that in mind, these types of scenes are really few and far between. For streaming purposes, these films can be found on HBO Max or Peacock.

Clue (1985)

Yet another Tim Curry featured film, “Clue” is an absolute must watch for the fall and Halloween season. Based on the boardgame of the same name, the film follows several characters who have been invited to a mansion for a dinner party, however things go awry when the host is murdered. As scary as this film may sound, I actually find it to be more comical than anything, with all of the actors giving stellar portrayals of their characters. Once again, I must highlight Curry’s performance as the butler, Wadsworth, who is a wonderful example of comic relief when things begin to get heavy. I also wouldn’t consider this to be a very scary movie at all. In fact, I think this is a classic Halloween comedy that is sure to get you in the spirit and get you laughing as well. Unfortunately, this film is not available on any streaming platforms, but it is available to rent for $3.99 from multiple platforms including Apple TV.

Beetlejuice (1988)

While this movie is not particularly my favorite, I feel as though my fall and Halloween are incomplete if I don’t watch it. The story follows a young girl named Lydia Deetz as she and her family move into a new home and discovers the ghosts of the old owners still haunt the place. And in efforts to scare away the new tenants, our main ghosts seek the help of a chaos causing ghoul. I’m not going to say I strongly dislike this film, however I am not the biggest fan of the plot in general since I feel that it is a little all over the place. However, I do appreciate the overall campiness of the film and its utilization of special effects makeup and editing. I’m also not the world’s biggest fan of its director, Tim Burton, so I may be giving a bit of a biased opinion.

This film is not something I would classify as a Halloween horror movie, however there are definitely some scary elements scattered throughout. The imagery of the film itself is more scary than the actual plot, with certain scenes including intense facial reconstruction, trips to the underworld, as well as just generally off-putting imagery that sometimes reminds me of a liminal space. These elements, however, have not turned me away from the film, yet have certainly hindered my opinion. For those interested in watching, the film can be found on HBO ax for streaming.

The Royal Tennenbaums (2001)

The final film on my personal watchlist is yet another Wes Anderson project titled “The Royal Tennenbaums”. Following the Tennebaum family, the film depicts their lives as they deal with family and personal struggles while all living under the same roof for the first time in years. As previously mentioned, I happen to thoroughly enjoy the simplistic style of Anderson, and I feel as though plenty of his movies give fall vibes, including this one. While the film itself does not revolve around fall, the film is shot with warm tones while some of the main characters dress in reds, oranges, and browns, which give off incredible autumnal vibes.

This film does deal with some serious topics, including depictions of attempted suicide, so viewer discretion is advised for any of those sensitive to such topics. Other than that scene, I find this film to not be scary, and instead a minimalist masterpiece that is a favorite watch for me every year. For streaming, this film can be found on both Disney+ and Hulu.

I hope this watchlist has given you all some inspiration for what to watch this autumn, and if you do end up watching any of my picks, I hope you enjoy them just as thoroughly as I do. Happy fall and happy viewing!