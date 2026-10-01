So You’ve Got Reader’s Block: How to Get Back to Your Bookworm Roots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So it happened; you’ve got reader’s block. All of a sudden you don’t have the motivation to pick up your book, or start a new one, or finish the one you’ve been working on for ages. And that’s ok-if it happens! Getting back into your reading habits can be tough, and it may feel like your bookworm habits are escaping you. But, it can get better! Here are some tips for recovering bookworms looking to rekindle their love for books.

Have a TBR List

Reader’s block can sometimes be caused by a lack of books in mind that you want to read. Having a list of books you want to read often sparks motivation for finishing books. Creating a TBR (to be read) list can help set reading goals. Having a list of books you want to read will help you finish more books to get to the other books on the list. The list doesn’t have to be long; one or two books planned for the future can help just as easily as a longer list. Social media is a great way to discover new books and authors that you want to explore. A few minutes of scrolling can land you a great list of reads. TBR lists are an easy and exciting way to start working against reader’s block.

Set Designated Reading Times

Oftentimes the problem behind reader’s block is that schedules can get busy, or it just doesn’t seem like there’s enough time in the day. A simple and easy way to conquer reader’s block is to set designated reading times for yourself during the day. It doesn’t have to be a huge block of time; even 30 minutes is enough to bring back your reading motivation. Set a timer, grab your book, and settle down to read. Even if it’s only a few pages a day, doing this consistently will result in you finishing a book! Establishing a routine of reading a little bit each day will get you back into the swing of things.

Explore New Genres

Sometimes reading gets boring because all the books start to feel the same, and the tropes get too repetitive. This might mean it’s a sign to branch out and explore new genres! If you’re sick of cheesy romances, maybe it’s time to try a mystery. Or if you’re a retiring true crime junkie, maybe fantasy or magical realism is the next step for you. There are dozens of genres and tropes in the literary world to explore!This is a great way to discover new material to read and to get you excited for reading once again.

Try Reading a Series

Another way to cope with reader’s block, if you’re typically a stand-alone book reader, is to try reading a series. Reading a series engages you in a plot that expands across multiple books. Beginning a book series can be daunting, but it is worth the shot. If starting a series intimidates you, don’t buy the whole series at once! Start with the first book, and if it was an interesting or exciting read, continue on to the next one. Next thing you know, you’re finishing books left and right and eventually you’ll have completed the whole series!

Reader’s block can be a tough situation; you know that you love books and reading but you’ve just lost the motivation for it. It happens. There are a lot of ways to recover from reader’s block! Whether it’s creating a TBR list, setting designated reading times, exploring new genres, or starting a series, these tips can help you get back to your bookworm roots and bring back your love for reading.