 Shawn Mendes Returns to the Stage

It is officially concert season in Boston! There are so many artists who have performed in the city and so many more who are on their way. One of the many artists who performed in the city of Boston is world-wide sensation Shawn Mendes!

Shawn Mendes began his “On the Road Again” tour in August, 2025. His performance at the TD Garden in Boston, MA, kicked off the start of the North American leg of his tour. Mendes’ tour featured many of his old hits, as well several songs from his most recent album titled “Shawn”.

The “On The Road Again” Tour is Mendes’ first time back on the stage following the cancellation of his “Wonder” tour in 2022. The “Wonder” tour was cancelled due to mental health concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mendes shared that he was experiencing anxiety and depression while touring, and that he did not have a strong enough support system to help him continue with the tour. But now, in 2025, Mendes is back on stage, returning as a world-wide sensation!

Below is the complete set list for Shawn Mendes’ “On the Road Again” Tour!

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – released 2017 Wonder – released 2020 Treat You Better – released 2016 Monster – 2020 Lost in Japan – released 2018 Isn’t That Enough – released 2024 Heart of Gold – released 2024 Señorita – released 2019 Ruin – released 2016 Never Be Alone – released 2015 Mercy – released 2016 Youth – released 2018 It’ll Be Okay – released 2021 Stitches – released 2015 If I Can’t Have You – released 2019 Why Why Why – released 2024 In My Blood – released 2018

The concert contains a performance of many hits across several albums, footage of Mendes’ time in Canada before the tour, and beautiful graphics displayed across the backdrop of the stage. The graphics conveyed the tone and messages of some of Mendes’ songs; the most notable graphics were a beautiful golden heart shimmering on the backdrop during Mendes’ emotional song “Heart of Gold”. There are also extravagant lights, breathtaking firework/sparkler effects, confetti that rains down on the audience during the last few songs, and a smokey effect created by smoke machines. While the smoke machines did set off the fire alarm at TD Garden during Mendes’ show in Boston, there was no evacuation and the alarms were shut off, allowing the concert to proceed.

Mendes will continue to travel across the country, performing in many different states and venues. He will be performing in Chicago, Vancouver, Stanford, and Los Angeles during October, 2025. The “On the Road Again” Tour will conclude in Los Angeles, California, on October 17th, 2025.