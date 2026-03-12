Seven Perfect Days in Ireland

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I decided to move my graduation up to December 2026. This shocking decision is setting me into the world earlier than expected and forcing me to save money. Yet, the other thing I didn’t see originally was cutting one of my spring breaks. I decided I need to go out with a bang for my final spring break ever, and for me that was a girls trip to Ireland. I was lucky enough to have the same spring break as two of my best friends from high school, so we set off for a week of adventures.

Here is my 7 day itinerary, if anyone would like to copy or just get recommendations!

Day 1 – Arrive at Dublin airport and take a bus across the country to Galway

Transportation cross country is affordable and easy! Buses and trains are available.

Day 2 – Day trip to Cliffs of Moher

We booked a full day tour with Wild Atlantic Way Day Tours on “Get your Guide”. (highly recommend!)

Monday Day 3 – Explore Galway

Galway is the cutest coastal town! Shop, eat, stare at the ocean, and finish the day at a pub – genuinely a perfect day. Highly recommend Dela for brunch and McDonagh’s for Fish and Chips.

Tuesday Day 4 – Train to Dublin

Once again, cross country travel is easy and affordable. For this three hour trip I paid 15 euros one way!

Hostel in Dublin: Gardiner House Hostel. Clean and accessible location with fun capsule bunk beds.

Dinner at Masa Drury St. for Tacos and walk around Temple Bar. We ended up chilling at The Temple Bar for three hours that night! We met some locals and listened to live music.

Day 5 – Play Dublin Tourist

Big tourist day! Spend the morning at the Guinness Storehouse learning about Irish history and, of course, Guinness. I don’t like Guinness, and yet I still highly recommend the tour.

In the afternoon we went on a tour of Dublin Castle. It was a fast and easy way to get a bit more Irish history and learn about the impact of British colonization on Ireland.

Right next to Dublin Castle is the Chester Beatty Museum. Free to visit!

Quick lunch or dinner spot: Bambino, New York style pizza. Long line but moves quickly.

Day 6 – Public spaces tourism

My friends and I are big park people. Though it was rainy, we explored St. Stephens Green and Iveagh Gardens. Iveagh hosts a massive must-see waterfall.

Free museums: National Museum of Ireland and National Gallery of Ireland.

Also walk through Trinity College Dublin!

Day 7 – Howth Day trip

For about 3 euro you can take the DART to Howth, a coastal fishing town on the edge of Dublin. It’s a quick 40 minute train ride.

Howth offers a range of activities such as a beautiful cliff walk to a lighthouse, water tours, and a stunning main street.

Lunch at Kish Fish Cafe for Fish and Chips!

Day 8 – Unfortunately fly home and leave the most beautiful country…

If you are thinking about visiting Ireland, DO IT! I could’ve spent weeks exploring this beautiful country.