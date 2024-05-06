Senior Sendoff: Maddie Graves-Witherell

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

A Senior Sendoff for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2023-2024 Social Media Coordinator! Maddie has been a core member of HC Emmanuel and we will miss her so much next year. We wish her the best of luck with all her future endeavors!

Name: Maddie Graves-Witherell

Major: Communications and Media Studies with a minor of marketing and writing

Her Campus Position: Social Media Coordinator

What is your dream job: Public relations for a beauty brand!

What was your favorite class at Emmanuel: Advertising and culture, all because of Professor Flynn.

Why did you join Her Campus: Super supportive community. I’ve always loved to write so Her Campus was pefect for me!

What are your favorite things to do around Boston: Core Power yoga! I love their yoga sculp class

What’s your favorite memory from your time at Emmanuel: the roller rink that was in st anna parking lot in 2022

Do you have any plans after graduation: I accepted a marketing position at the YMCA back at home!