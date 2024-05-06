Senior Sendoff: Maddie Graves-Witherell

A Senior Sendoff for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2023-2024 Social Media Coordinator! Maddie has been a core member of HC Emmanuel and we will miss her so much next year. We wish her the best of luck with all her future endeavors!
Name: Maddie Graves-Witherell
Major: Communications and Media Studies with a minor of marketing and writing
Her Campus Position: Social Media Coordinator
What is your dream job: Public relations for a beauty brand!
What was your favorite class at Emmanuel: Advertising and culture, all because of Professor Flynn.
Why did you join Her Campus: Super supportive community. I’ve always loved to write so Her Campus was pefect for me!
What are your favorite things to do around Boston: Core Power yoga! I love their yoga sculp class
What’s your favorite memory from your time at Emmanuel: the roller rink that was in st anna parking lot in 2022
Do you have any plans after graduation: I accepted a marketing position at the YMCA back at home!