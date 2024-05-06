Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Original photo by Madeleine Graves-Witherell
Life

Senior Sendoff: Maddie Graves-Witherell

Aine Hoye
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

A Senior Sendoff for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2023-2024 Social Media Coordinator! Maddie has been a core member of HC Emmanuel and we will miss her so much next year. We wish her the best of luck with all her future endeavors!

Name: Maddie Graves-Witherell

Major: Communications and Media Studies with a minor of marketing and writing

Her Campus Position: Social Media Coordinator

What is your dream job: Public relations for a beauty brand!

What was your favorite class at Emmanuel: Advertising and culture, all because of Professor Flynn.

Why did you join Her Campus: Super supportive community. I’ve always loved to write so Her Campus was pefect for me!

What are your favorite things to do around Boston: Core Power yoga! I love their yoga sculp class

What’s your favorite memory from your time at Emmanuel: the roller rink that was in st anna parking lot in 2022

Do you have any plans after graduation: I accepted a marketing position at the YMCA back at home!

Emmanuel '25

Aine is the editor of Emmanuel College's Her Campus chapter. She's an English major, and loves reading in her free time. HC has been a huge part of her life since her first year of college, and she's loved every minute!