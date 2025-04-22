This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

A Senior Sendoff for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2024-2025 PR and Events Coordinator, Dora Berensmann! She has been a core member of this chapter since 2021, and we wish her the best of luck with all of her future endeavours!

Major: Graphic Design

Minors: Communications and Media Studies, Studio Arts

HerCampus Position: PR and Events Coordinator

Hometowns: Pennington, NJ and Doylestown, PA

Dream Job: Children’s Book Illustrator

Why Did you join HerCampus?: Coming into college freshman year, and not knowing anyone or how to make friends – HerCampus gave me a great sense of community

Favorite HerCampus Memory: I don’t know that I have a singular favorite memory at Emmanuel, but there have been so many great seasons of life during my time here: finding my forever friends, discovering my love for design, falling in love with my boyfriend, and gaining a new sense of self – I owe it all to my time at Emmanuel

Favorite Boston Activity: More than anything, I love going to the public gardens to read and people-watch

Plans After Graduation: I have a million dreams and made-up plans for my post-grad life, but currently the only things set in stone are heading back home for the summer and then moving somewhere with my current roommate (and best friend) and another good friend of ours. But I am probably most excited for a chance to do some personal reading and make some art for myself instead of an assignment.