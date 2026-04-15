Senior Send Off: Sarah Smith

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is a Senior Send-off for Her Campus Emmanuel’s 2025-2026 Public Relations Coordinator! Sarah has been a core part of HC Emmanuel and we will miss her very much next year. We wish her the best of luck with all of her future endeavors!

Name: Sarah Smith

Major/Minor: Business Management major, Human Resources minor

Her Campus Position: Public Relations Coordinator

What is your dream job?: My dream job is to work in fashion merchandising or as a Client Experience Specialist.

What was your favorite class at Emmanuel?: Human Resources! I loved learning about people and workplace dynamics.

Why did you join Her Campus?: I’ve always enjoyed writing and Her Campus gave me the perfect outlet to express my creativity and share ideas with others.

What has been your favorite article that you have written?: “Beauty as a Love Language: How Sharing Products Says ‘I Care About You’”

Do you have any plans for after graduation?: After graduation, I plan to move back home to California and work for my dad’s company while continuing to explore opportunities in the beauty and fashion industry.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to incoming freshmen?: Take your time and don’t rush into friendships or feel pressured to have everything figured out. Get involved, try new things, and trust that you’ll find your people along the way.

What will you miss most about your time at Emmanuel?: I’ll miss the spontaneous adventures, late nights with friends, and, of course, the Muddy nacho bowls.