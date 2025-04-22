Senior Send-off: Kendrew Dusenbery

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Emmanuel chapter.

At Her Campus Emmanuel, we are honoring our graduates! I had the pleasure of talking to senior Kendrew Dusenbery about his time at Emmanuel and in Her Campus.

Q: What is your major and minor?

A: My major is mathematics, and I have a film minor to go along with it.

Q: Where is your hometown?

A: My hometown is Arlington, Massachusetts

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My ideal work is in the field of data. That is my specialty. However, my dream jobs are bartending and solving mysteries. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make my dreams come true in some way.

Q: Why did you join Her Campus?

A: I joined Her Campus spontaneously, but kept continuing as a member because I loved writing. I mostly wrote reviews on movies, plays, and events.

Q: What is your favorite Her Campus memory?

A: My favorite Her Campus memory was our Galentine’s Day events.

Q: What is your favorite memory at Emmanuel?

A: My favorite memory at Emmanuel was Moonlight Breakfast. I can’t really pick my favorite out of all the ones I’ve been to.

Q: Do you have plans for after graduation? Or What are you most excited for after graduation?

A: I don’t have plans for after graduation. I’m working on getting a job so that I can learn to support myself

Kendrew, from us at Her Campus Emmanuel we congratulate you and wish you luck on your future endeavors!